At the age of 24, Glenn Morris was the Olympic Gold medalist in the decathlon. Upon his return to the United States from the 1936 Berlin Summer Games, he was celebrated with a ticker-tape parade in New York City. The Simla High School alum was also the toast of Colorado and had a day named in his honor.
Over the next two years, Morris starred in a Tarzan movie (“Tarzan’s Revenge”) and had a key role in “Hold That Co-Ed,” featuring the enigmatic John Barrymore. Morris also married his college sweetheart, Charlotte Edwards, whom he met while at Colorado State University. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1940.
Morris left Hollywood to pursue a career as an insurance salesman and radio announcer for NBC. He also played football for the Detroit Lions as a defensive end in 1940. He was cut after eight games.
When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, signaling America’s start into World War II, Morris enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in the Pacific, commanding an amphibious assault craft. He was wounded in combat and spent a great deal of time recovering in the Navy Hospital in San Francisco.
He served five years in the military and received two bronze service stars and an Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.
Morris’ time during the war took a great physical and emotional toll on him. Those closest to him said Morris was never the same after his war experience. He was in and out of veterans’ hospitals for the last decade of his life.
After the war, Morris worked a number of jobs, including construction worker, security guard, steelworker and parking lot attendant. He also developed an intense interest in UFOs.
In his later years, Morris was plagued by post-traumatic stress disorder and was rumored to have suffered from hallucinations. He struggled with alcohol and smoking and his health continued to deteriorate.
He was too weak to attend his induction into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 1969, but did send his Olympic Gold medal to the hall of fame.
Morris died of heart failure at a veterans hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., in 1974. He was 61. He never returned to Simla after his special day in that town in September 1936.
In 2011, CSU renamed its fieldhouse the Glenn Morris Field House to honor its most accomplished alumni.
By all accounts, Morris lived a lonely and isolated life, far from the limelight of his youth. Perhaps a look into Leni Riefenstahl’s memoirs, published in 1993, provide a glimpse into what would be Morris’ life after his Olympic glory. Riefenstahl was Adolf Hitler’s personal filmmaker and an influential Nazi propogandist. She was brilliant. Riefenstahl was probably also caught up in the Nazi ideology of a pure Aryan race.
Four pages of her 669-page memoir are devoted to Morris — an incredible physical specimen in his late teens and early 20s — and the affair she had with him. Her account of their relationship was steamy. Riefenstahl wrote, “We couldn’t control our feelings. I imagined that he was the man I could marry. I had lost my head completely. I forgot almost everything, even my work. Never before had I experienced such passion.”
She claimed that she ended the relationship after she had a graphologist — someone who studies handwriting for the purpose of character analysis — give her a report on Morris. The report was “disparaging.” Perhaps it hinted at Morris’ psychological issues – something a devoted Nazi follower would find unacceptable.
Morris and Riefenstahl kept their affair secret throughout most of their lives. In his final months, Morris confided the affair to his brother, Jack.
Mike Chapman, author of Morris’ biography “The Gold and the Glory” wrote in his book that Glenn Morris told his brother, “You know, I should have stayed with Leni in Germany.”
I would like to have met Morris. It would have been interesting to spend an afternoon with him as he shared stories about his days of fame. Then again, he might not have wanted to go down that path.
