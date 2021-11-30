The nonprofits in Teller County help everyone. You may be scratching your head and asking, “How do they help me? I’ve never received any services.” Hopefully, the following explanation clears up my opening statement.
Everyone in our county has access to entertainment, exercise and fresh vegetables because these items are brought into the community through nonprofits’ efforts. Local services impact neighbors, friends, family and fellow shoppers. This is a blessing in disguise as we continue to hope the people around us remain healthy. A local nonprofit’s work always hits close to home because the services they provide help everyone in the community through direct and indirect methods.
The Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County looks for ways to bring multiple nonprofits (27) together for a single cause. The Cooperative has coordinated activities since January 2019. This month the group has “Giving Tuesdays.”
You may recognize this campaign as a one that happens on a single day in November, but there are some locations around the world that celebrate Giving Tuesday EVERY Tuesday. We are following that international trend for each Tuesday in December. You are asked to check out the organizations included and consider giving your end-of-year gift through this link: giveinteller.eventbrite.com/. All monies are given to the nonprofits, while SOAR with Network Fundraising pays any fees associated with the distribution of funds.
There has to be resilience among the nonprofit sector if they are to survive. You and I have have learned about resilience the last couple of years because COVID brought about difficult conditions. Nonprofits have to maintain resilience regardless of what’s happening in the world. A nonprofit’s resilience is what makes helping them such a passion of mine. Their need is always greater than my own. A nonprofit spends the money it receives by exponentially growing the base of their mission. The more money a nonprofit has, the more it can grow. The more it grow, the more ways it can help.
It’s budget time for many organizations, and we are also in that same timeframe as individuals. April 15 (Tax Day) is approaching quickly with only 31 days remaining in the year. I ask you to remember how local nonprofits impact community when you’re thinking about end-of-year gifts. Consider keeping your dollars local so we can sustain music, art, social services, respite, economic growth, and our surrounding forests for future enjoyment.
The Nonprofit Cooperative exemplifies how working, training and playing together is a strengthening tool. My request of you is to be one of the people who sustain local community impact and raise resilience for nonprofits. Your generosity is appreciated now more than ever.
I hope you find happiness, good will and love in all of your holiday activities. Best wishes.
Gayle Gross collaborates with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s working with nonprofits on Collaborative Fundraising Opportunities to alleviate the stress of sustaining a nonprofit in smaller communities. Learn more at SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org. To be part of this column, contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.