Giving Tuesday on May 5 highlighted the work of SOAR, an organization that facilitates the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County.
Founded by Gayle Gross of Woodland Park, the organizations focuses on collaboration.
“We had 46 donors who brought in a total of $24,691.61 for Teller County nonprofits,” Gross said. While the largest donor was Newmont Mining Corp., others joined the list of donors, including the online site, Eventbrite.
“Overall, the exposure was wonderful,” Gross said.
While all Teller County nonprofits benefit from Giving Day, eight organizations received contributions from Newmont.
“These particular organizations were chosen for their impact on the community and the work they’re doing so it’s more of a COVID-19 response,” said Penny Riley, community relations representative for Newmont, speaking in a Zoom meeting that day. “We are looking forward to doing more of this work in the future.”
The top beneficiaries of Newmont’s COVID-19 Community Support fund are: Teller Senior Coalition — $5,479; Help the Needy — $5141; DayBreak — An Adult Day Program — $5,088; Status: Code 4 Inc. — $5,015; Woodland Park Farmers Market — $2,525; AARF (Adoptable Animal Rescue Force) — $343; Symphony Above the Clouds — $286; and Choices — $274.
“This was a community event where we all came together (including Newmont) for the larger good. The larger recipients of dollars help those who are most at risk during the pandemic,” Gross said. “The goal is to get other people to see the value in giving and not always rely on the larger businesses.”