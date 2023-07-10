As small communities continue to grow and evolve, it becomes essential to address the housing needs of their residents effectively. With limited housing options, residents grapple with rising costs, overcrowding, and a growing urgency to address this critical issue. A Housing Needs Assessment survey will serve as a powerful tool for understanding the scope of the problem and formulating strategies to effectively meet the community's housing needs.

In the Fall of 2022, City Council identified housing as a priority area for 2023. Council expressed a desire to understand our housing landscape, challenges, opportunities, and the needs of the community. In the 2030 Envision Woodland Park Comprehensive Plan, the housing goal identified by the community reads, “Provide a balanced and diverse housing supply that is well-designed, well-maintained, and available to all citizens throughout the entire community.” In early 2023, it was determined that the next logical step would be the performance of a Housing Needs Assessment. The City solicited proposals from consulting firms, receiving 5 proposals. After completing interviews, the City awarded the contract to Points Consulting out of Idaho.

One of the primary objectives of conducting a Housing Needs Assessment survey is to obtain an accurate and comprehensive understanding of the community's housing requirements. This process involves collecting professional quantitative and qualitative data that City Council could use to make informed decisions about housing. By evaluating factors such as population growth, household income, and affordability, the survey can determine the extent to which current housing stock meets the needs of residents. This analysis helps identify segments of the population facing the most acute housing challenges, such as low-income families, seniors, or young professionals. Many of these folks are needed to fill positions in local businesses critical to our local economy including Woodland Park’s schools, hospital, shops, and restaurants.

In addition to providing crucial insights for policymakers, a Housing Needs Assessment survey also encourages community engagement and participation. It allows residents to voice their concerns, share their experiences, and contribute to the dialogue surrounding housing issues. Involving community members in the survey process ensures a sense of ownership and collective responsibility can be fostered, leading to more effective and inclusive solutions. The City needs the public’s help to complete the Community Survey. The survey was developed by the Consultant to be quick and simple, taking less than 10 minutes to complete. It was designed to gauge input of current housing needs, identify barriers to obtaining housing, pinpoint favor in types of homes needed by the community, and other such inputs. These inputs from the survey and other community engagement opportunities will be included in the final Housing Needs Assessment, and will best inform the consultant of recommendations and strategies needing attention in Woodland Park.

In small and growing communities, housing needs assessments play a vital role in understanding the dynamics of the local housing market, identifying gaps, and prioritizing resources. These assessments are crucial for planning future growth, promoting affordable housing, and informing policy and decision-making processes. By conducting thorough housing needs assessments, small communities can address their housing challenges, foster inclusivity, and ensure that residents have access to safe, affordable, and suitable housing options.

Every community member is encouraged to complete the survey, offering their perspective on housing needs in Woodland Park. The survey will remain open for responses through July 20, 2023. To access the survey, please visit What’s Up Woodland Park at: https://whatsupwoodlandpark.com/woodland-park-housing-needs-assesment