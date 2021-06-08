A national program that focuses on empowering girls through positive messages, exercise and healthy friendships, “Girls on the Run” offered a diversion this year for students in southern Teller County.
In the time of the pandemic with all the emotional upheavals for young people, Girls on the Run attracted 26 students at Cresson Elementary and Cripple Creek-Victor Junior High School.
“The program is designed to inspire girls, to teach them to have a voice and advocate for themselves,” said Erin Lohmeier, kindergarten teacher and program coach.
The lessons are intended to send strong positive messages while incorporating exercise and physical fitness. “It’s about teaching them to take care of the whole mind and body — and spirit, really,” Lohmeier said.
Pre-pandemic, the sessions would end with a 5K run in city parks in Colorado Springs, where girls from schools around the region would run together.
But in the year of COVID, Lohmeier and her five coaches pivoted. Last week, the girls actually were on the run, but closer to home, from the school through the streets of Cripple Creek and back. “It’s not a race; the message is to complete a 5K,” Lohmeier said.
Along the way, residents, parents, students, city officials, teachers and administrators clapped and cheered. “All these people came together to help make sure we were safe,” Lohmeier said. “The police were directing traffic so that we could just run through without cars in our way.”
A torrential hail and rainstorm put a sudden halt to the run for most of the girls. “We had the firefighters picking them up in a fire engine and the police in the police cars — so we made a big to-do out of it,” Lohmeier said. “It was an amazing event, so personal with so many families there.”
Girls on the Run meets once a week for girls from third-through eighth grades and is an extracurricular activity. The coaches, in addition to Lohmeier, are Amy Christison, Cori Lohmeier, Grace Hokama, Sadie Miller and Amanda Kuykendall.