Cambio Yoga will offer multiple outdoor yoga classes this summer, including Sunday mornings at Nancy Lewis Park in Colorado Springs.

One of yoga’s many selling points is the ability to do it anywhere.

Practice your postures at the airport, work, your living room, by a waterfall, under the stars, in a box canyon. Or how about trying one of the many classes being offered this summer around the Pikes Peak region? Camel pose in the grass under the sun is a much different animal than camel pose in a studio. Most classes are for all levels and donation based.

Hot Yoga at Indigo: all levels, 8:30 a.m. Sundays starting June 6, Ventana Park and Cumberland Green Park on alternating Sundays, Fountain, donation-based; hotyogaatindigo.com/class-schedule

ZENner Mobile Yoga: kids and adults, 8:30 a.m. Sundays, June 6 through August, Metcalfe Park, 618 E. Ohio Ave., Fountain, donation-based for adults, $12 kids, discounts for multiple kids; zennermobileyoga.com

Cambio Yoga: 5:45 p.m. Fridays, north end of Memorial Park, west of the skate park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 11 a.m. Saturdays, southwest of the playground in Shooks Park; 9 a.m. Sundays, starting June 6, Nancy Lewis Park, 2615 Logan Ave.; cambioyoga.com

Embracing Spirit Yoga with Stacie Wyatt: 5 p.m. first and third Mondays; 10 a.m. first and third Saturday mornings (begins at 9 a.m. in June); full moon yoga, Jackson Park, 1149 Holland Park Blvd., $12-$15; facebook.com/embracingspirityoga

Anya Yoga Collective: vinyasa and rocket yoga, 9:30 a.m. daily, The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave., donation-based; anyayogaco.com

All-levels power yoga: 5:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, starting June 2, Bonforte Park, 2323 N. Wahsatch Ave., $10 yoga, $15 includes one drink at Stir Coffee and Cocktails, 2330 N. Wahsatch Ave.; yoganbrews.com

Dragonfly Paddle Yoga: various pools and lakes, go online for more details; dragonflypaddleyoga.com

Yoga in the Park with UpaDowna: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, Nancy Lewis Park, 2615 Logan Ave.; facebook.com/ UpaDowna

Luna Mountain Yoga and Suzanne Mariska: all-levels yoga and kirtan, 10 a.m. Saturdays; vinyasa, 4 p.m. Sundays; beginners, 6 p.m. Tuesdays; restorative, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; chakra flow, 11 a.m. Fridays, Boddington Park, 2050 Wood Ave.; lunamountainyoga.com/classes

Perfect Fit Wellness Center: 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 5:45 and 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9480 Curtis Road, Falcon; perfectfitwc.com

Renee Rudolph Yoga: 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Florissant Grange, 2009 Colorado Road 31, Florissant; 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park; facebook.com/reneerudolph

Yoga in the Garden: 8 a.m. Tuesdays, chuckwagon pavilion space underneath Kissing Camels, Garden of the Gods; gardenofgods.com

Yoga with Tabitha Frazer: some Sunday mornings at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St.; alternating Sundays at Results Fitness RX; facebook.com/yogabytabitha

Spark of Life Yoga: 9 a.m. Saturdays, starting in June, location TBD; facebook.com/sparkoflifeyoga

Yoga with Kara Birky Stutzman: 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Memorial Park, 502 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

All-levels yoga with Deanna Patrick: 10 a.m. Sundays, Bonforte Park, 2323 N. Wahsatch Ave.

