As part of the “Great Resignation” or the “Big Quit,” nearly 120,000 in Colorado quit their jobs in September, The Gazette reported recently (“The Great Resignation: Record numbers of Colorado workers are quitting their jobs. So where are they going?” Dec. 4).
“That’s up from around 90,000 in July and August and nearly double the 67,000 of Coloradans who quit their jobs in September 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationwide, a record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September; that’s about 3% of the country’s workforce.”
Does the “Great Resignation” that’s transpired during COVID times also apply to local government?
A journalist friend recently lamented the many board resignations (school board, town board, county board) happening in his community. That also seems to be the case in Woodland Park, where board turnover has been high over the two years of the pandemic.
Serving on a board, or as a volunteer in any capacity, can be a thankless job — and an exhausting one, coupled with work, family and personal committments.
Since the pandemic began, I think many of us have less tolerance for things that don’t serve us and a desire to realign our priorities. That can mean jettisoning a job or a volunteer committment you’re not thrilled with anymore. Or simply choosing to spend your Tuesday night with your family instead of at an hourslong meeting.
But a board committment — working to better or change your community — can be super rewarding. Otherwise, why would anyone do it?
Women’s rights advocate Dorothy Height once said, “Without community service, we would not have a strong quality of life. It’s important to the person who serves as well as the recipient. It’s the way in which we ourselves grow and develop.”
In that same vein, PrimeGov.com offers “25 Reasons Why You Should Get Involved with Your Local Government,” which include for the opportunity to serve, to inspire others, for networking and to inspire others.
And there are bountiful opportunities to serve in Woodland Park — or wherever you call home.
In just under three months, at the April 5 municipal election, Woodland Park voters will select four new city council members and a new mayor.
As City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq recently wrote in a “Get to Know Your City” column (“Shape your city — Run for Woodland Park City Council in 2022,” Dec. 22 Courier), “The four council member seats up for election are currently held by Kellie Case, Hilary LaBarre, Stephanie Alfieri and Catherine Nakai. The mayoral seat which became vacant when Mayor Val Carr passed away in early 2021 still remains vacant, with Mayor Pro-tem LaBarre filling in. The five openings provide exciting opportunities for Woodland Park residents who have an interest in the betterment of our local municipal government to run for one of the vacancies.”
Currently there are seats available on the town planning commission as well — three as of last week, when longtime commission chair Jon DeVaux stepped down (see related story on Page 3).
And paid, temporary election judges are always needed in Woodland Park, Leclercq noted in her column.
If you want to be a part of the decisions that shape your community, consider throwing your hat in the ring for one of these positions.
To run for any of the open positions, candidates must be at least 18, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of the city of Woodland Park for at least a year.
For other ideas about how to get involved, including volunteer opportunities and the upcoming Citizens Academy, visit the City of Woodland Park website, city-woodlandpark.org/404/Get-Involved.
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only