In these days of uncertainty and the various rules pertaining as to where you can go, what you can do, there is one activity that can be done alone, or socially distanced with friends or a family. It’s called geocaching.
Geocaching is a real-world, outdoor treasure hunting hobby using GPS-enabled devices. There are estimated to be more than 3 million active geocaches worldwide. Geocaches are hidden in 191 different countries on all seven continents. There are around 444,513 in the United States, including more than 22,000 in Colorado.
In Teller County, Pikes Peak Historical Society, under the direction of Rudy and Kathy Perry, has set up seven sites in and around Florissant that are not only fun to find, but are intertwined with historical sites of significance to the area. Each cache contains trade items — called swag — and a log book to fill out. The only rules are that you put the geocache back the way it was and if you take the swag, replace it with something of equal or greater value.
It’s simple to get started. You go to geocaching.com, download the free app, and follow the instructions. You can opt to do the basic for free or the premium for about $6 a month. There are other options for the subscription as well. You will get a map of the area around your location or you can request a certain area and all the caches will be mapped out. Selecting one will give you further information about the site and accessibility.
Rudy and Kathy Perry discovered geocaching after seeing something about it on television and reading an article and thought it would be fun to do. To date, the Perrys have logged 277 caches in 15 states, and even some in Thailand. Shortly after moving to Florissant in 2012 from Texas and becoming members of the Pikes Peak Historical Society and members of the board, they introduced geocaching. “We just wanted to further share the history of this unique area with a different audience,” Kathy Perry said.
PPHS maintains seven geocache sites around Florissant. “The sites were chosen because of their historical significance to the area,” explained Kathy Perry, who, along with Celinda Kaelin, noted historian and former president of PPHS, designated the areas, and provided the history. The Perrys placed the caches in 2015.
“Geocaching has been an excellent addition to our PPHS museum inventory of things to do because it brings history to the present by visiting significant sites and helps people understand the concepts of geography. We appreciate the work put in by the Perry’s to institute and maintain our first-class geocaching sites,” said John Rakowski, president of PPHS.
Kathy Perry recently reported to PPHS board that the total finds logged to date are 1,084 with 99 total favorite points awarded by geocachers.
When someone visits a geocache, some of the fun are the comments made on the site log by visitors. Geocachers are identified by their “nicknames” and unless they state where they are from, the notes are basically anonymous.
One note read, “Thanks Pikes Peak Historical Society for giving me a reason to get outside. It’s always worth it when you are enjoying nature. There is nothing better than acting like a kid again, digging through weeds and climbing trees, all to sign my name on a piece of paper.”
Another read, “We enjoy the caches that have a little work put into them! So fun to find this one, especially with all the little critters running around here! My daughter was out trying to catch one with her net. Thanks for placing this cache! Nice afternoon in Florissant!” And another from Chicago shared the news that he proposed to his girlfriend and she said “Yes!”
PPHS even has its own Travel Bug Geocacher, Kaelin, who was last active in March in Mecklenburg-Vorpommen, Germany. He has currently visited 553 caches and traveled 35,938.8 miles.
A travel bug is an item that looks similar to a dogtag. The tag is stamped with a tracking number and the Geocaching.com website address. During the registration of the bug on the website, the owner assigns a name and creates a purpose or mission for the bug.
Kaelin’s message reads, “My name is Kaelin and I live in Florissant, CO, specifically at the Pikes Peak Historical Society Museum. I love it here where I can hike at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument or visit the nearby Garden of the Gods. But now I am old enough to travel and I want to see the world. I’m especially interested in places rich in history or geology. I’d love to join your adventure as you help me travel to as many places as I possibly can! Don’t forget to post photos of us.”
On Geocaching.com, each travel bug has an individual page which tracks its movement and calculates the distance traveled. Travel bugs move from cache to cache by Geocachers picking up the bug and physically moving them. There is no obligation to pick up a bug from a cache as geocachers can simply “discover” the bug on the website.
Kathy Perry sums it up, “Geocaching is lot of fun whether you are finding and visiting caches around the world or interacting with those who visit yours. I enjoy reading what the visitors have to say and sometimes they share photos of their experience.”