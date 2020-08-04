We have wonderful SROs (School Resource Officers) in our schools. Joe Pepley, our SRO at Summit Elementary, had the task on July 14 of coming to my office and letting me know that my son, Chris, had died. I appreciate that a friend came to tell me. Thank you so much to all that have reached out to me and my family. What I would really like to share is what Chris has taught me as an educator and a dad.
Our Woodland Park School Disrict “staffulty” absolutely love our kids! They will do whatever is necessary to make sure they are seen, heard, and loved so that they can tap their “genius.” The world needs our kids’ genius to be engaged now more than ever. Every kid has something they are great at or gifted in. Some kids take a little more time and effort to “open their gift” but once it is opened — watch out! One way my family found to try and reach a one of our students was to adopt him. We adopted Chris when he was 15 years old. Chris took his own life a week short of his 25th birthday on July 11, 2020.
Chris was found on the streets of Wichita cut-up, drunk and naked at the age of 3. He experienced more abuse than you can imagine. In fact, through his time at home through the age of 3 and then another 12 years in “the system,” Chris experienced every type of abuse you can imagine.
Chris loved being a Woolf. Since Chris was African American, he got a kick out of introducing me as his Dad. I’m stuck with this putty colored skin.
He was funny, articulate, charismatic, athletic and loving. He did very well at school and excelled at athletics — in particular football and track. Chris played his whole senior year in football with a broken shoulder and still ran for just short of 2,000 yards and even had a 400-yard game. Chris broke his school’s record in the 200 that was over 50 years old. Chris went on to play college football and, shortly thereafter, a very rough time started for Chris.
Chris’ biological parents were both addicts. We explained to Chris that, because of this, if he were ever to choose to use alcohol and/or drugs, he would likely become addicted. We were right.
Chris, like so many of our youth today, wanted to do the right thing. They want their life to count! Chris struggled with the addiction for the past several years and was in and out of many treatment centers and halfway houses. He felt such shame every time he would fall. What he didn’t fully grasp is that he was suffering from a disease — the disease of addiction. It is a battle and it is nothing to be ashamed of. He needed to not give up, align himself with good people, and take advantage of all the help that was being offered. Chris was doing pretty well lately and was looking forward to coming home sober at Christmas. Chris fell again.
The lethal combination of Addiction + Shame (undeserved) = Tragedy.
I share this with you because we have so many kids like Chris in our midst. Heaping shame on them will not work — it will end in tragedy. Sometimes, like for Chris, it doesn’t end well. What does work is love — real love that says “I love you anyway and no matter what.” Chris understood this and still lost, but others are saved from this.
At WPSD we commit to see, hear, and love our kids. We know this is a weird time in our history but we will still give our best. We understand that we have to work hard in different ways to help our find and develop their genius and giftedness so they can “Open their gift.” Sometimes life gets in the way through addiction, poverty, unwarranted shame and abuse. We will continue to fight the good fight with great love. Please join us in this, Teller County!
By the way, we continue to adopt students (although we never “plan” to). Our sweet Kandi is our most recent. She has been with us since she was 16 and is now 19. She is doing amazing in college and begins nursing school this year.
Steve Woolf is the superintendent of the Woodland Park School District.