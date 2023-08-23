Around 1,300 visitors came to see the variety of gems and minerals presented by vendors at the Gem and Mineral Show, from Aug. 18-20.

Twenty vendors from as far away as Louisianna presented specimens of fossils, raw rocks, and the hidden gems inside. There were many pieces of jewelry and several people on hand to demonstrate the many facets of mining and collecting.

Carol Kinate, show chairman said she was pleased with the turn out and said, “the vendors are well prepared and seem to be really stepping up.”

Betty Merchant explained the Pebble Pups program which is designed for younger people to learn and get more of an interest in rocks and minerals. Currently, they have a program at Lake George Charter School as well as others in Colorado Springs. They meet once a month and have attendance of about six to 20 from Lake George, Florissant, and Woodland Park.

The Lake George Gem and Mineral Club also offers scholarships to high school students who are going to be studying Earth Science in college. The Gem and Mineral Club boasts around 400 members.

The Arkansas Valley Flywheelers Tractor Pull provided entertainment and excitement with antique and newer tractors trying their best to pull the weight down the track. Tractor pulling can trace its beginning to when farm implements were pulled by horses. Farmers would boast about the strength of their teams and seek to compare and compete to see who had the most powerful animals.

In 1929, motorized vehicles were used in the first events at Bowling Green, Missouri and Vaughansville, Ohio. Although the sport was recognized then, it did not really become popular until the '50s and '60s.

For 12-year-old Jaden Thomas of Fountain, who drove her family’s 1945 John Deere G, tractor pulling is a family tradition. Great-grandfather Jim Marion of Woodland Park pulled for 31 years. Grandmother Sherree Thomas enjoyed the sport for almost ten years, and Jaden’s father, Justin, began pulling at age 12 and is into his twentieth year of competing. Jaden marks generation number four of trying her skill at pulling a tractor.

“It’s fun and exciting and I really love being able to be a part,” Jaden said.

Lake George Fire Protection District welcomed approximately 550 hungry appetites to their annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. Volunteers of LGFPD cooked up, served up, and cleaned up while attendees filed through the many items being auctioned that ends Monday (August 21) night. David Manship provided live music while diners enjoyed their food and visiting with neighbors and friends. Many of the surrounding local fire districts had members in attendance, and they joined representatives from the Colorado State Patrol, US Forest Service, Ute Pass Regional Ambulance Service, Flight for Life helicopter, American Red Cross, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw with a couple of deputies, and County Commissioner Dick Elsner and wife Deb.

Donations collected at the dinner was $19,570 with donations still coming in.