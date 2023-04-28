Woodland Park artist and entrepreneur Gayle Gross has opened a second business, Westside Gallery at 300 W. Lake Avenue, Suite #1. A studio for artists, the gallery introduces a specialty business concept that offers rental space for alternative painting sites.

“This is for artists who don’t have enough space at home to do their art,” she said. “I’m encouraging artists to have showings here.”

Before setting up the studio, Gross consulted the artist Glen Roberts to ensure proper lighting. In addition, Roberts developed a setting for “still life” paintings as a bonus for membership in the studio with windows as pathways for sunshine.

“I just like the exposure to the light here and I can paint without the distractions at home, the dog barking, for instance,” said Roberts, who displays his work at Gross’s Reserve Our Gallery. “Gayle does a great job whatever she the does.”

When Gross opened Reserve Our Gallery at 400 W. Midland Ave., the business was one of the few places in the county to view the works of various regional artists. In the gallery, she holds monthly events, each with a theme.

Influencer in the local art world, Gross churns with ideas such as making plans to offer an art experience.

“People who come into Woodland Park could do a tour of downtown then do a class here at the studio,” she said.

The studio has drawn a variety of locals who sign up for classes.

“Some of them started when they were younger, did their full-time careers, and now might be retired and looking to get back into their art,” she said. ‘I see it a lot.”

Tracie Bennitt is learning to paint at the studio. “I am finding an avenue to my creative ability,” she said. “I found that I have a passion for art.”

For $34 a month, or $90 for three months, membership comes with use of the studio as well as a variety of art supplies and the opportunity for a showing.

Beginning in May, Gross will initiate monthly Walk for Art events from noon to 3 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month. The walks begin at Reserve Our Gallery and proceed through various venues, including the Westside Gallery.

“Since I’ve opened the studio probably half a dozen people have come into Reserve Our Gallery and tell me they are so happy for the things I’m doing for the arts community in town,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing.”