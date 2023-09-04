When parents dropped their kids off at Gateway Elementary at the beginning of the school year, most likely noticed the new sidewalk in front of the parking lot.

The sidewalk makes sense. It helps funnel students to the designated crosswalk, reducing a dangerous situation where they would often cross through the traffic pattern.

They have full-time librarian and part-time traffic guard Lori Padgett to thank for the new, safer setup.

Through her years of morning and afternoon crossing guard duty, Padgett recognized the hazards and inconveniences that students and families faced, which helped her form an idea to have the sidewalk installed.

She presented the proposal while chatting with Board Vice President David Illingworth. Illingworth recognized her insight and appreciated her concern for student safety.

Illingworth embraced the idea and worked with the WPSD administration to turn her vision into a reality. Within three months, the new sidewalk was completed.

“I was beyond thrilled to return to work this August and find a sidewalk installed in front of the parking lot,” Padgett said. “The parking lot situation was not conducive to pedestrian safety, but the new sidewalk will allow students and parents to safely get from their cars to the school.”

Just like that, a hazard was eliminated and a new, safer pedestrian traffic pattern was established.

“Thank you, Mr. Illingworth and Mr. Witt, for listening to my concerns,” Padgett said. “I’ve seen many scary situations over the past 20 years.”