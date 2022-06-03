Chief Chris Deisler of the Woodland Park Police Department shared these photos from the June 1 D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony at Gateway Elementary School in Woodland Park.
"We are very proud of these fifth graders and of Officer Manolo DeJesus for his work!" said the chief.
DeJesus is the School Resource Officer (SRO) at the school.
D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, a program taught in schools thorughout America and in more than 50 other countries that "envisions a world in which students everywhere are empowered to respect others and choose to lead lives free from violence, substance use, and other dangerous behaviors," states dare.org.