For as long as Gary Lays can remember, a 3 on 3 basketball tournament has been part of Woodland Park’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration.
“I played in my first tournament when I was in eighth grade,” said Lays, 37. “I think the tournament goes back at least 40 years.”
The storied tournament might not be alive today if it had not been for Lays stepping up and rescuing it two decades ago. In 1998, during the summer between his sophomore and junior years at Woodland Park High School, Lays discovered that the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation Department had decided to end the event as part of its 4th of July Celebration due to concerns about the treatment of referees.
“They were giving up on it, so I asked if I could come in and run it,” Lays said. “I took it over, and now this will be my 22nd year.”
Two days after he got the go-ahead from parks and rec, with only a pencil, a notebook and a basketball, Lays collected $5 from each player and drew brackets. A new version of a long-loved Woodland Park classic was born.
Lays said the tournament usually involves around seven to 13 teams. He is the only person to play in the last 21 events.
“I’ve outlasted the field,” Lays said with a grin.
Lays, a loan officer at Park State Bank and Trust and head boys’ basketball coach at Cripple Creek-Victor High School, is busy getting ready for this year’s tournament, which will take place at Memorial Park. He and his wife, Katryna, have designed participant T-shirts for the players, as well as the championship T-shirts for the winning team.
Lays is turning back the clock a bit with this year’s game. The previous two years he worked with the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. as the 3 on 3 tournament director for the Rocky Mountain State Games. But he took that responsibility off his plate and now can devote his time to making sure the Woodland Park event is better than ever.
“It was a little too much work and it wasn’t worth the effort,” said Lays, who played basketball at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, after a successful high school career on the hardwood. “The Rocky Mountain State Games have been great, but it’s gotten a little too complicated the past few years. I still have a good relationship with them and maybe things will work out for us to work together again down the road.”
Lays follows mostly FIBA rules for his Woodland Park tournament. Baskets are worth one point each and games are to 21. A team can have up to five players. This year’s tournament will likely be double elimination. The cost per team is $40 and the tournament is slated to go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I give all the money back to the winning team as a prize,” Lays said proudly. “It’s winner take all.”
For information on how you can participate in this year’s event please contact Lays at 686-5246 or show up the morning of July 4 and sign up.