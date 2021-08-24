A testament to the fertile soil and ingenuity of gardeners in the Teller County region, the 5th annual Greenhouse and Garden tour features produce grown at various elevations at high altitude.
“We understand there are some challenges in growing fruits and vegetables up here,” said Mark Platten, executive director of the Colorado State Extension office and Master Gardener program in Teller County.
The two-day tour is Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29 and includes greenhouses, outside gardens and produce growing in a geodesic dome.
“Everybody has their own reasons for gardening. I grew up on a farm and gardening is in my blood,” Platten said. “I don’t feel complete if I don’t have my hands in the soil in some way, growing something.”
During the Great Recession from 2008 through 2009, more people grew their own produce in the region.
“Larry Stebbins and I gave quite a few programs across the county showing how to garden up here,” Platten said, referring to the founder of Pikes Peak Urban Gardens. “There is also a concern about some of the pesticides and herbicides in commercial produce.”
Throughout the tour, the home gardeners will be on hand to share their tips for successful planting.
For visitors, the tour is about seeing the possibilities while gathering ideas for their own gardens.
For gardeners with greenhouses, one of the challenges is releasing heat. “We need warm to grow plants, but too warm is not a good thing,” Platten said. “You’ve got to find that sweet spot.”
Some gardeners just have a knack, one that sometimes defies the research on successful planting at high altitude.
“Plants don’t care about the research,” Platten said. “The gardeners are community members who have a passion for growing and feel like they figured a few things out that others haven’t. They will share their doubts and failures.”
The two-day tour is free and open to the public. The first day of the tour, Saturday, is in the area of Woodland Park but includes a garden in Chipita Park. Sunday’s tour is of gardens in Lake George, Florissant and Tranquil Acres in Woodland Park. Among the showpieces is the garden at the Woodland Park Community Church, which donates its produce to the food bank at Community Partnership. Sponsored by the church, the garden is a collaboration of the partnership and the Harvest Center.
Presented by The Harvest Center and Master Gardeners, the tours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
For a map of the tours, go to: teller.extension.colostate.edu/programs/gardening-horticulture.