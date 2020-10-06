When the world shut down in March due to the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the financial costs to the City of Woodland Park trickled down to the employees.
As of last week, 44 city employees had been furloughed. Most worked part-time at the Woodland Aquatic Center.
For Donna Broce, 73, receptionist at the center, being furloughed cut off a lifeline — emotional as well as financial. “It’s a fabulous job. I get to see old friends I haven’t seen in a a while,” she said. “Then we got furloughed — March 17 was my last day.”
While the unemployment checks helped pay the bills, the payments are temporary and don’t come with the satisfaction of working.
At the aquatic center, Broce enjoyed seeing the regulars and reaping the benefits of the intergenerational ties. “Where else can you have a fun job and see a lot of fun teenagers, the lifeguards,” she said. “And Ryan (Squires), the manager, is great.”
Broce and her husband Richard live in one of the Clock Tower condominiums. Recipients of housing from Teller County Habitat for Humanity, the Broces fulfilled the nonprofit’s “sweat equity” requirement by working as the kitchen crew.
“Because the condo was already built, we did a lot of cooking,” she said. “We were fortunate to get this.”
In addition to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the couple’s condominium has a spectacular view of Pikes Peak as well as a location right in the center of downtown.
Richard Broce is well-known to the old-timers as the city’s liaison to the remodeling project of the former middle school to what is now the Ute Pass Cultural Center. He also helped Habitat build a home in Cripple Creek, which added to his sweat-equity credits.
But with retirement and living on Social Security and Richard’s pension, Donna Broce’s part-time job at the center helped pay the bills, mortgage included. “I work just to bring in a little extra,” she said.
But it’s the social aspect of working that the furlough extinguished, at least temporarily. “Because I have anxiety and this past six months have been kind of a trial because I am immune-compromised,” she said. “Just in the last month I’ve been going out. I really miss the job.”