Among the multiple tornado warnings that were issued around El Paso Saturday was one in northern El Paso County.

Reader-submitted photos taken from near the intersection of CO 105 and CO 83 showed the funnel cloud in the distance. Reports from other community members confirmed the twister.

The National Weather Service sent out two severe thunderstorm warnings via Twitter for Black Forest, Pikeview, Falcon, and other locations lasting until 3:15 p.m.

Large hail, up to a half dollar in size, and winds upwards of 60 mph were possible.

Looking into the night ahead, expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 53 degrees. a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible through 9 p.m.

According to the Weather Service, spotters also reported seeing a funnel cloud in the area south of Colorado Springs. Forecasters warned about flying debris and 2-inch hail for Hanover, Wigwam and Fountain.

"At 3:36 p.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Fountain, or 20 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, and was moving southeast at 25 mph," the Weather Service wrote in a online report.

The warning follows multiple other tornado warnings issued for the north and eastern portions of El Paso County Saturday afternoon. Tornado watches were issued for Calhan, Peyton, Falcon, Ellicott, Black Forest, Palmer Lake and Monument; most warnings for those area had expired by 3 p.m.

