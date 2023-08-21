Funky Little Theatre Co. adds a performance to the season with “A Night of Edgar Allan Poe,” at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek.

Created and directed by Teri McClintock, the performance casts a light on the works of the poet who is known for his themes of darkness and, at times, creepiness.

The script is five stories and two poems, each reflecting the variety of themes of Poe’s work. While a cast member reads the story or poem, another performs at the same time.

“We are not changing one word,” McClintock said.

A stage experience enhanced with light and sound, the performance highlights Funky’s theatrical range.

“It’s an interdisciplinary approach,” said Chris Medina, founder and artistic director.

The cast includes Dylan McClintock, Susan Hollis, Estin Novak, Luke Schoenemann, Julia Waldorf, Kim Bennett, Dharma Kimball, and Will Nickelsburg.

“A Night of Edgar Allan Poe,” features four performances only, at 7 p.m. Sept. 1, and at 1 and 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek. Tickets are $15.85 and available online at funkylittletheater.org and buttetheater.com.

Last year, Medina formed a partnership with the city of Cripple Creek’s Butte Theater and manager Zack Sztanyo to launch Funky@theButte.

To showcase the season’s variety, Funky@theButte presents “The Rip,” Sept. 23, for an improv production with Jordan Arrick.

The theater company continues the season with “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a British farce.

“It’s very stupid but also tongue-in-cheek, farcical,” Medina said.

A play within a play, the audience watches while a theater company tries to stage a production.

“Sometimes the set is a character in the show,” Medina said. “What Funky has done over the years is adapting and making things work for plays meant for larger stages than what we were given.”

For the first time, Medina has hired a professional fight coordinator to ensure the safety of the actors during certain scenes.

“Chris Van Winkle, who is coming from Los Angeles, will be in the show and doubling over as the fight/movement coordinator,” said Medina, who directs and produces the show that runs from Sept. 29 through Nov. 5.

For a director who has adapted to circumstance, venue changes and a pandemic, Medina just signed Funky’s first contract with Actors Equity Association to hire Lance Rasmussen to perform in the play.

“It’s kind of a big deal for Funky,” Medina said.

The cast includes Rasmussen’s wife, Sydney Fuller. The couple is based in Denver.

“The cool thing about this show is that I really lean into the idea of having Colorado actors,” Medina said. “Three of them are in this show.”

From Oct. 6 through Nov. 4, Medina stars in the one-man show “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

For the holiday season Funky@theButte features “The Christmas Cricket of Cripple Creek,” which is taken from a “The Cricket on the Hearth,” by Charles Dickens.

August Mergelman, a Colorado playwright, adapted the script from the story written in 1845.

“At the time, the story was more popular than ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Medina said. The play runs from Nov 24 through Dec. 31.

The season concludes with “The Stinky Cheese Man & Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” for young audiences. The play is at 10 a.m. on Saturdays from June 10 through Aug. 26.

To help raise funds for Friends of the Butte, a nonprofit organization, the theater company presents “The Miscast Cabaret,” with actors playing parts that are, well, miscast. The cabaret is Oct. 15.

Prices fluctuate, with discounts for first responders, senior citizens, and children under 12. Schedules, with dates, prices, and reservations, are at funkylittletheater.org and buttetheater.com.