The plot thickens in the play, “The Kitchen Witches,” when two cooking shows led by female chefs are cancelled, one before the other. Turns out the two women chefs have a 30-year grudge against each other.

Presented by Funky Little Theater Co. @ the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek, “The Kitchen Witches,” turns the mutual dislike into a hit replacement show.

The drama takes off when the first chef, Isobel Lomax, appears on scene during the final taping of the second show.

“She disrupts the filming,” said Mike Green, who plays Stephen Biddle, the camera man.

But Stephen gets a phone call from the stage manager’s wife who sees the show and loves the chaos. The disruption, the arguing between Lomax and Dolly Biddle, she says, is the perfect theme for a new show, witches at battle in the kitchen.

“Now we have a show with the two of them,” Green said.

A cross between Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer, the new show depends upon the mutual antagonism.

“They are supposed to hate each other on stage,” Green said. “So, they have a contained food fight.”

As Stephen tries to break up the trouble on stage, the women go at it, live. For Stephen, controlling his mother, Dolly, is a no-go. In her 16th performance for the Butte Theater, Dharma Kimball is Dolly.

“But there are tender sweet moments,” said Susan Hollis, who plays Lomax. “There are some twists and one major twist.”

Chris Medina, founder of Funky Little Theater Co., directs “The Kitchen Witches,” which is sponsored by Friends of the Butte, a nonprofit organization, and the Butte Theater whose manager is Zack Sztanyo.

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 28, at 1 and 7 p.m. April 29 and 1 p.m. April 30; at 7 p.m. May 4 and 5, and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 6 and 7. The ASL inclusion is at 1 p.m. May 6. Tickets are $15 and available at funkylittletheater.org. and buttetheater.com.