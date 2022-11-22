Following the success of Funky Little Theater’s Play Crawl in October in Woodland Park, the company is coming back next month.
With Funky’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” the company continues its connection with audiences at Ute Pass Cultural Center.
“I love Woodland Park,” said Chris Medina, founder and producing director of the theatre company. “From my experience with the Play Crawl, people want the opportunity to get out and experience different types of things.”
The production is an adaptation of the original story by Charles Dickens written by Josh Hartwell for the Miners Alley Playhouse in Golden.
“Six actors are playing all the parts in the play,” Medina said. “They are the most fantastic actors, the best I’ve worked with in a while. It’s almost like built-in chemistry, the camaraderie.”
Medina is bursting with plans to expand theater offerings in Ute Pass, including acting and audition classes for adults. “I want to create an opportunity where people can express themselves through art,” he said.
After the shutdown of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Medina is eager to get back into the groove of having people watch live performances. “People drawn together are the flame that is theater,” he said.
Watching a theatrical performance ignites energy within audiences with many coming forward to help. “I think that’s the bare bones of what theater is,” Medina said. “People come out of the woodworks.”
The play stars Carla Brown, Malerie Goodman, John Longo, Lexi Remy, Nick Remy and Nate Woodroof.