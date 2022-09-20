Ten plays in staged various settings in downtown Woodland Park, the Play Crawl by Funky Little Theater Co. is a fundraiser for DayBreak — an Adult Day Program.
“We’re trying to do something outside-the-box,” said Chris Medina, founder and producer of the Colorado Springs-based theater company. “I really wanted to do something important to Woodland Park.”
The event is a collaboration of Funky Little Theater Co., DayBreak CEO Elisa Santos, and Paula Levy, DayBreak’s founder and current CEO of Never Alone, a consulting business for caregivers and caregiver agencies.
The event begins at 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at Ute Pass Cultural Center, where the experience kicks off with Majestic Eats and Grilled Cheese food trucks.
At 7 p.m., participants gather in 10 groups to start walking to “theatres/venues” along Midland Avenue to watch short plays, 3 to 4 minutes in duration. “Each group will have a leader, a crawl guide,” Medina said.
The plays start at the same time, each with an audience of 10. “The plays are written about the place; my favorite is the one at the laundromat,” Santos said.
The venues include Midland Coin Laundry, Woodland Park Public Library, Joanie’s Deli & Bakery, Dana’s Dance, Rhapsody and Ute Pass Historical Society. Along the way, there will a wine stop at Reserve Our Gallery.
The term “play crawl” is a trademark of Susan Lyles, founder of And Toto too Theatre Co. in Denver. “This is her baby, but she is gifting us these couple of nights to try it out,” Medina said. “I’m already in love with the concept, so I hope it’s something Funky can do for years to come.” Medina is staging a separate Play Crawl Oct. 12 in Old Colorado City.
The Play Crawl in Woodland Park is a prelude to the theater company’s performance of “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 15-17 at Ute Pass Cultural Center. The performers in the Play Crawl are either acting in or directing the Christmas play.
“I think what happens here and what DayBreak offers is important,” Medina said. “The crawl is an opportunity to showcase what they do.”
The only agency of its kind in Teller County, DayBreak, a nonprofit organization, provides programs and field trips for its clients.
With a grant from Energize Colorado, DayBreak has initiated a cognitive-stimulation therapy program. “If somebody is diagnosed with dementia, while obviously it will progress, the program helps keep the brain muscles active,” Santos said. “We do a lot of trivia here and music is a big thing, too.”
Santos and the board recently added Talk with a Cop on Fridays. “It’s really just a friendly talk when our clients can ask questions about what’s going on in their community,” she said. “So far, we’ve had three or four officers here from the Woodland Park Police Department.”
The Play Crawl will be among events around the region to celebrate October as Arts Month, an annual event presented by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region. Other presenting sponsors are Ute Pass Cultural Center, Lightbulb Theatre Co. and the Life After 50 publication.
Tickets are $30, with sales limited to 100, and are available at funkylittletheater.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will be split 50-50 between DayBreak and Funky Little Theater Co.