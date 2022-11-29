FLORISSANT • One of two museums owned by the Pikes Peak Historical Society is in need of some TLC.
A campaign is underway to raise funds to fix the entry doors and windows at the School House Museum. PPHS also owns and maintains the history museum on Teller CR 1.
The nonprofit Society completely restored the building that houses the Society’s Florissant Schoolhouse Museum — a project valued at over $40,000 that was accomplished entirely with donations of labor, money, and materials.
However, without good weatherproof integrity of the doors and windows, the building will rapidly deteriorate. Either salvaged Victorian-era materials or carefully replicated doors and windows are planned.
PPHS has secured a private grant of $5,000, and over $1,000 in additional donations have been received for the project. The overall cost is expected to exceed $7,500. Donations may be mailed to PPHS, P.O, Box 823, Florissant, CO 80816. Donations are tax-deductible.
The School House Museum building, next to the Grange (former Florissant School) on the corner of CR 31 and Wildhorn Road, is part of the historic Florissant school complex. The building was originally a post office located about 300 yards south of the present location near current US Highway 24. It was moved next to the school around 1900 to provide a residence for one or two teachers at the school.
In the 1950s, it served as the preschool and first grade classroom. In 1961, after the Florissant School closed, the building was moved to Woodland Park to be used as a storage shed. The building was moved back to Florissant in 1991 and set up as a museum for and by PPHS.
The teacherage houses a vintage collection of 1800s school desks, books and other schoolhouse memorabilia. In addition, it houses a collection of over 50 miniature historic buildings by well-known artist Ken Goehring.