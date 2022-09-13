CRIPPLE CREEK • Community of Caring celebrated the grand opening of AMC West last month. A 6,000-square-foot building on two levels, the historic building at 100 W. Bennett Ave., reflects the expansion of services offered by the nonprofit organization.
From mental health and financial counseling to a food pantry and employment help, with the end goal of home ownership, the Community of Caring Foundation is a powerful force for good in southern Teller County.
For the past 20 years, the organization, led by Ted Borden and Mary Bielz, executive director and chair of CoC, respectively, worked with a small staff at the Aspen Mine Center, also a nonprofit organization.
The Aspen Mine Center gift shop, a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, remains open in the original building at 166 E. Bennett Ave.
But as needs increased, the two organizations, working in tandem, embarked on an aggressive campaign to fund the expansion. With grants, donations and partnerships, the organizations collected $1,136,801 of the $1.4 million expansion project.
The expenses include the purchase price of $450,000 for the building from Park State Bank & Trust, in addition to funding the renovations on the former Madame June’s Casino built in 1896.
“This is a blessing for all of us, really,” Bielz said.
Along the way, the Community of Caring succeeded in gaining certification as part of the Enterprise Zone Tax Credit Program.
With $280,000 remaining on the entire project, Community of Caring seeks donations with the added enticement. With a minimum of $100, donors will receive a credit of 25% on their state income tax. This is in addition to any charitable-contribution deduction the donor may qualify for.
As well, the donor may select other giving options to the project, including gifts and securities, but, in that case, different rules would apply.
To donate the minimum of $100 or more to Community of Caring through the Enterprise Zone, make the check payable to Enterprise Zone and, in the memo section, write “Community of Caring” plus the last four digits of the donor’s Social Security number or the Employment Identification Number. Mail the check to Community of Caring, PO Box 1587, Cripple Creek, CO 80813. After processing the check, the Enterprise Zone administrator will mail the donoar a Colorado tax credit certificate for use in filing a state income tax return.
To make a donation of any amount to Aspen Mine Center, go online to cocamc.org and click on the “donate” button.