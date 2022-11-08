The remainder of funds needed to complete a community park in Florissant will be provided by Teller County and grant funds from Great Outdoors Colorado.
A groundbreaking is planned for spring to rebuild Florissant Community Park — a project that has been spearheaded by the Adopt the Park — Florissant group headed by Ryan Conley and Mike Demuth and the Divide Mountain Girl Scouts, with the help of Fred Clifford, director of Teller County Parks Department.
Conley and Demuth met last month with the Teller County Board of County Commissioners, who informed them the remaining funds will be provided by Teller County and the available Great Outdoors Colorado Funds.
“The commissioners have asked us to stop accepting public donations ... the remaining funds will be provided through the county,” Demuth said.
The effort to rebuild the park began in the fall of 2021, when Conley took his children to play at Florissant Community Park and found caution tape on some of the equipment and a sign prohibiting use of the slide. “I was very upset and concerned seeing our community park in Florissant in such disarray,” Conley said.
Conley contacted his friend, Demuth, and they had a meeting with Teller County to discuss the options and to avoid closure of the park. The manufacturer of the current equipment was no longer in business, so parts to repair the equipment were out of the question. At that time, there was no money available in the Teller County budget to assist with park renovations.
Conley and Demuth were determined to find a way to give the community of Florissant a park they could be proud of and safe for children and families to use. The Divide Mountain Girl Scouts got involved and made donation boxes they distributed in various businesses in Florissant, Divide and Woodland Park. They held fundraisers and individuals and local businesses contributed donations.
The final amount budgeted will be determined when all contractors are hired and final plans are confirmed.
Plans are to install a new playset with turf and a rubber surface underneath, build restroom facilities, resurface the basketball court, build a new and larger pavilion, and add an off-leash dog park and disc golf course. The facilities will be accessible for people with disabilities.