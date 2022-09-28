With stories, legends and barbecue, the topping-off ceremony for the Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek included an aerial construction performance.
Powered by technology, crews from Hensel Phelps Construction Co., lifted the last piece of construction panel from the ground up, through the sky, and down to the top of the building. Guests watched from a viewing point on Carr Avenue.
The panel included the names and dates signed by guests of Full House Resorts, which owns the new hotel as well as the adjacent Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel.
The panel is the last step before construction of the roof for the “Raise the Roof,” tribute Sept. 21.
The American flag and an evergreen Christmas tree were attached to the panel. According to ancient legend modernized in America, the tree is a celebration of the safety record of the project, that no one died during construction, said Ryan Eshelman, project superintendent.
Dan Lee, chief executive officer of Full House Resorts, which owns Chamonix as well as Bronco Billy’s Casino, highlighted the significance of the tree as a sign of good luck and prosperity.
The hotel is scheduled to open sometime in summer 2023, said Baxter Lee, general manager of both properties. A $250 million project, the 300-room hotel includes several dining options, a spa, three meeting rooms and a rooftop heated pool.
“The figure doesn’t include the cost of renovations on Bronco Billy’s Hotel,” said Baxter Lee, who is not related to Dan Lee.
The Rev. Cope Mitchell, the city’s former street preacher with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, gave the invocation. “Father Cope made a big impact here,” Baxter Lee said.
Before the ceremony, Full House Resorts hosted a luncheon, catered by Rudy’s Barbecue, for the construction crews, Teller County and Cripple Creek officials, business leaders and friends.
In a time of a national shortage of labor, the hotel expects to hire 400 workers, with no problem attracting applicants. “We are going to make it happen,” said Dan Lee, after the ceremony.