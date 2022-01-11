For people suffering the effects of alcoholism and substance abuse, the itinerant services of the Front Range Clinic in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek offer a pathway to recovery.
In partnership with Ute Pass Regional Health Service District/Mental Health Assessment Program (MAPs), the clinicians see clients in a 34-foot recreational vehicle.
“We just do our whole medical clinic and counseling, if they need it, right there,” said Donna Goldstrom, director of clinical services for Front Range. “We have figured out a way to serve the rural communities.”
When the world shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of social connection saw many choosing to escape through the bottle or via substance abuse, she said.
“Addiction is a disease of isolation. When you have addiction, you tend to isolate from family and friends,” Goldstrom said. “Sadly, it’s a natural thing, that the isolation we did because of COVID-19 last year had people drinking and using substances at much higher rate. We could have predicted that. It’s just sad. You could call it a side effect of COVID.”
The mobile clinic is one of 60 in Colorado. “We go into a community and borrow space from a local community partner to provide a clinic one or two days a week,” she said. “Unfortunately, the clinic is specialized enough that it’s not being prescribed in smaller mountain communities.”
In seeking help with addiction, the person does not have to be clean or sober. “All we require is a desire to seek help,” Goldstrom said
The medical provider may prescribe medications, including Saboxone, for opioid-use disorder. “It’s up to our medical providers who have a list of medicines they can use, except methadone,” Goldstrom said. “We don’t have a license to prescribe methadone.” Methadone is a medication used to treat opioid abuse.
However, the providers don’t necessarily prescribe medicine. “Sometimes people just talk to the medical providers and to see what it is they need,” she said. “They can also access our counseling services, if they’d like.”
The partnership enhances efficiency while offering a quicker method of getting help. For instance, a person may call for an ambulance from the health service district and subsequently be referred to the mobile clinic.
The mobile clinics are funded by a grant from the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, which did an assessment of needs — Woodland Park and Cripple Creek were shown to benefit from services provided by the mobile clinics.
“We’ve helped a lot of people up there in the past several years,” Goldstrom said.
For now, the mobile clinics in Teller County include a medical assistant and an administrator. However, since the pandemic, clients can access a medical provider, counselor and peer specialist via telehealth.
“The peer specialist is really the key — to hear someone who has been there and can speak from their own experience about addiction and help motivate someone for treatment,” Goldstrom said.
Goldstrom considers the service a harm-reduction medical clinic. “I’ve been working the field of addiction for 30 years, and I see that the stigma of addiction is alive and well, unfortunately, in our country and our state,” she said. “This clinic has prided itself on lowering those barriers for treatment, both behavioral and medical, in a place where people don’t have to be judged and are treated with compassion and taken care of no matter what other issues they have.”
Because the RV is currently undergoing repairs, the clinicians are temporarilly seeing people in the office of Ute Pass Community Paramedics, which is behind Auto Zone in Woodland Park.
“Donna (Goldstrom) has done a wonderful job building her team that provides amazing and compassionate care to patients struggling with substance use disorder,” said James McLaughlin, director of community paramedics and the MAPs program. “The work this group does is saving lives and improving quality of life on a daily basis.”
For information, call 1-866-MAT-STAT (628-7828).
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only