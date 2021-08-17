LAKE GEORGE • The community will be alive with activities this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be two days of fun for the whole family, whether watching or participating in the Antique and Classic Tractor Pull, or viewing the many rocks, gems, fossils, and surprises at the Gem and Mineral Show, or sitting down for a spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings, accompanied by live music and a chance to bid on auction offerings at the Lake George Fire Protection District.
Lake George Antique and Classic Tractor Pull — This year marks the 25th anniversary of this event, held in remembrance of beloved Bob and Pat Gilley. The two-day event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, weigh-in is from 8 to 10 a.m. On Sunday, weigh-in is from 8 to 9 a.m., with the pull starting at 10 a.m. The event is hosted by the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers at Lake George Community Park, off Highway 24 in central Lake George. Lunch and drinks will be available and there is also free dry camping at the park. For more information, call Ed Adams at 719-748-8383.
Gem and Mineral Show — Whether you are an amateur rockhound, hobbyist, professional geologist, or are just looking for a great deal on some gemstone or wire gold jewelry, the Gem and Mineral Show is the place to be. It runs Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. The show will be next to the Lake George Post Office and is free and open to the public. Free parking is located adjacent to the show. Club members will be on hand to field questions about mineral or gemstone identity and value, and may even suggest cutting techniques for any specimens you might have. The club offers several thousands of dollars for scholarships each year from the show’s proceeds. Any student from Park County or Teller County heading to college with a major in the earth sciences or geology is encouraged to apply.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser — Between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Sunday, head over to Lake George Fire Protection District, Station One, on the corner of Highway 24 and County Road 90, for this annual fundraiser for LGFPD. It includes salad, spaghetti with homemade sauce, garlic bread, choice of dessert, and drinks. Donations are accepted. Eat in the bay and be entertained by the music of Tricia Parish, aka “Cowgirl Tricia.” There will be ambulances and helicopters making appearances. Check out articles for the auction at 32auctions.com/lgfpd. LGFPD is 99% volunteer and boasts 24 responders — 23 volunteers, who include one Junior Firefighter and one reservist — and the chief, who is a paid employee. Of the 24, six are EMTs, seven are Emergency Responders, and 11 are First Responders with Basic Life Support and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Certification. Besides having many of the volunteers trained and certified in a variety of medical procedures, these men and women are qualified in all aspects of firefighting, both structure and wildland.