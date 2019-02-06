The inaugural Woodland Park High School girls’ swimming season has drawn to a close and no Panther will be competing in the state meet.
But when coach Rusty Bernstein and his team look back on their season, they recall more highs than lows.
“Everybody improved a lot, and we had a great experience,” Bernstein said. “And we also developed a lot of excitement with the program.”
Starting any team from scratch is a challenge. Beyond assembling a competitive group, one of the biggest challenges of coaches and athletes is going through the rigors of a season.
The Colorado high school swimming season is relatively short, and there are many more practices than meets. Bernstein and his team used most of their practice time refining skills and working on team camaraderie.
“We’re very close as a team,” he said. “This is a smaller community and everybody knows everybody.”
Bernstein’s top swimmer this winter was sophomore Abigail Prickett. She had the top mark in every event. Her best events were the 50 and 100 freestyle. She narrowly missed state qualifying marks in both events.
Bernstein is optimistic about the team’s future. He has a solid core (10 swimmers finished the season) that gained valuable experience this winter. In addition, the Panthers have a natural feeder program with the Peak Swim Team. There are about 40 kids with Peak Swim Team, most of them anxiously awaiting their opportunity to someday swim for the Panthers.
The biggest disadvantage Bernstein faces is that relatively no kids are going to come swim for any Woodland Park team from beyond the Teller County boundaries.
By the way, at least one Teller County swimmer will be competing at the state meet: Manitou Springs’ Sydney Dolloff-Holt will be looking to add more state medals to her already-impressive collection. In Class 3A, she is ranked second in the state in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 12.75 seconds) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.47). She is also on relay teams that will challenge for state titles.
The Woodland Park High School ice hockey team faces a similar challenge; like Bernstein’s swimmers, the hockey team also has a natural feeder program with its local club team, the Woodland Park Hockey Association.
Panthers hockey coach Chad Mason saw the fruits of that this season with several freshmen and sophomores making an impact. The Panthers went from one win in 2017-18 to five, as of Jan. 29.
The Panthers likely will also be left out in the cold when the hockey playoffs begin in a couple weeks. At last check, the Panthers were 29th in the RPI standings. The top 24 teams qualify for the postseason.
The Panthers have had several top individual performers. Senior captain Lou Levy has 12 goals and 18 assists. Sophomore Trace Taranto has 17 goals and 12 assists. Makael Romero has eight goals and three assists, while Caleb Rockenbach has five goals and three assists.
The Panthers have two victories each over Palmer and Liberty, and a win over Air Academy.
