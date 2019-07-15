When I moved to Colorado in the fall of 2001, I chose to make Woodland Park my home. Driving up Ute Pass from Colorado Springs, a huge sign near the Woodland Park city limits noted that astronaut Robert L. “Bob” Stewart, a retired brigadier general, was its most famous resident.
The “City Above the Clouds” was already a cool place to live, but the fact I was residing in the same town as an astronaut blew my mind.
A few years later I had the opportunity to interview Stewart. It was a thrill.
On Saturday, the world will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first human moon landing. I was 6 years old when Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon. Buzz Aldrin also took a stroll in the Sea of Tranquility.
My family was living in Montclair, Calif., at the time of the Apollo 11 mission (July 20, 1969). I remember watching the moon landing on television, along with 530 million viewers around the world, when The Eagle touched down. I was fascinated and awestruck when Armstrong uttered his famous words, “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”
The thing I remember most about that first moon landing was when my father, Jack, took me in our backyard after it got dark so we could stare at the bright moon, which had its first inhabitants. Watching the television broadcast was not nearly as powerful as sharing the moment with my dad.
Like many young boys, I had dreams of becoming an astronaut. I guzzled Tang — “The Drink of Astronauts” — by the pitcher-full. I ate Space Food Sticks in between my three daily meals. Pop Rocks were a staple of my diet.
Between 1969 and 1972 there were six manned U.S. landings on the moon. In those days, television sets were wheeled into our classrooms at school so that we could watch takeoffs from Cape Canaveral in Florida, landings on the moon’s surface, followed a few days later by the splash down into the ocean.
For those of us who are old enough to remember the moon landings, I don’t know if we fully appreciate what transpired before our eyes. Think about this, man flew 240,000 miles to the moon — and returned to earth — less than 70 years after the Wright Brothers made their first successful flights at Kitty Hawk, N.C. I’ve been to that site, and it is inspiring.
Now back to Brigadier Gen. Bob Stewart. At 77, he lives an active life and still travels around the country giving lectures and making appearances.
Stewart became a NASA astronaut in 1979. He flew two Space Shuttle missions in 1984 and 1985. During his first one, aboard STS-41-B Challenger, he and fellow astronaut Bruce McCandless participated in two extravehicular activities to conduct first flight evaluations of the Manned Maneuvering Units. These EVAs represented man’s first untethered operations from a spacecraft in flight.
Upon completion of this mission, Stewart became the first Army officer awarded the Army Astronaut Badge.
During his second mission aboard STS-51-J Atlantis (the spacecraft’s maiden voyage), Stewart was responsible for a number of on-orbit activities.
