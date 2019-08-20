How great it would be to see a team state championship banner hanging in the Woodland Park High School gymnasium.
In the 70-plus years that organized athletics have been played at the school, only two teams — from what I have been told — have ever come close to winning a state title; the 2000 football team that lost to Canon City in the Class 3A finals, and the 1992 volleyball team — coached by Vicki Cusimano — that lost in the 4A finals to Fort Morgan.
I have been covering Teller County prep sports for the Courier for a decade and sports of all kinds for the Gazette since 2001, when I first arrived in the Pikes Peak region and made my home in Woodland Park. At that time, the Woodland Park football team was just nine months removed from its great run of 2000. Expectations were high that the Panthers had the right mix of talent to make another deep playoff run under the direction of coach Greg Holley.
But the Panthers missed the playoffs in 2001 and have yet to return to the postseason. The 19-year drought is among the longest, or may be the longest, in the state at any level.
This year’s football team is about to embark on its second season at the 2A level. Last year’s squad was 0-9. It lost eight games by double digits. There was not a lot of joy in Mudville for the 2018 Panthers.
This year’s group is poised to make amends and claim new territory for the once-proud program. A winning record — anything 5-4 or better — would mark the first for a Panthers’ football team playing an all-varsity schedule since 2005.
Joe Roskam has been the school’s head football coach since 2011. Roskam had previous head coaching stints with Sierra and Cripple Creek-Victor.
Woodland Park’s volleyball program was a win away from advancing to the state tournament last season. It hosted regionals for the first time in forever and ended its season with an impressive 20-5 record — the best since I’ve been around these parts.
The Panthers return a slew of talent, led by senior Sarah Garner. She is powerful hitter up front and sends many defenders ducking for cover.
Woodland Park finished second in the 4A Metro League last season to The Classical Academy. The 4A division is one of the toughest in the state. Lewis-Palmer has won the last three state titles — 5 of 6 since 2013 — and is annually ranked among the top teams in the nation. The 2014 squad was No. 1 in the United States.
The Lewis-Palmer gymnasium is the most impressive I’ve seen in the region. State championship banners from a multitude of sports hang from the walls. I encourage you to take a drive to the Tri-Lakes area sometime and gaze at the venue.
I also cover Cripple Creek-Victor High School sports. Pioneers’ athletic teams have had a rough go of it in the last two decades.
The Pioneers played 11-man football when I arrived, but due to declining enrollment and less participation, the gridiron gang was downgraded to 8-man and eventually 6-man, which it plays today.
A 6-man game is a sight to behold. Touchdowns can occur in a flash. One dominant player can change the landscape of a game.
Sadly, in the last decade, CC-V has had to shut down its cross country and wrestling programs. The football and track and field teams are barely hanging on.
My hope is that fans of Teller County prep teams can enjoy the sweet taste of a state championship much sooner than later. Perhaps this season.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.