I have been fascinated with strongman Paul Anderson since first reading about him in the 1985 Guinness Book of World Records.
I learned Anderson won an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1956 Melbourne, Australia, Summer Games in weightlifting, and had a record lift of 6,270 pounds (back lift) a year later. That became the basis for his reputation as the “World’s Strongest Man.”
I always hoped to meet Anderson, especially after I became a sportswriter in 1987. But he died before that could happen — in 1994 at the age of 61 — dashing any hope of having him share his story with me. But all was not lost.
I recently did research on Anderson’s remarkable life and found that the Paul Anderson Youth Home he started in 1961 with this wife, Glenda, is still in operation. The home, located in Vidalia, Ga., has provided second chances to hurting young men through a Christ-centered individualized and holistic approach that meets their specific physical, emotional, mental, social, and needs.
I called the home and spoke with Stephen Nichols, the home’s media relations director. A day later I received an unexpected phone call from Glenda Anderson, who just happens to live in the Kissing Camels area of Colorado Springs.
Glenda and I met on July 13 and spent 90 minutes together. She shared stories of her life with Paul and what she is doing today. She is the president and CEO of the home.
“In many ways you can say that the Paul Anderson Youth Home was founded on strength,” Glenda said. “After the (1956) Olympics, Paul could easily have been tempted by his own power. But he was a unique man. The real deal. He wanted to bring Jesus greatness. Not himself.”
Glenda, who will turn 78 in August, spends a lot of time at a cabin in Teller County with her family. She’s been doing so since marrying retired Air Force Col. Stephen Leonard 15 years ago.
Glenda is an absolute doll. She is so sweet. Talking with her made me feel as if Paul was present with us. She gave me several books Paul had written, as well as material on the youth home.
Glenda also put me in touch with her daughter, Paula, who lives in Toccoa, Ga., not far from the youth home. I called her to talk about her “daddy.”
“The boys who needed rehabilitation won his heart,” Paula said. “He felt total responsibility for putting food on the table and keep the home open.”
She added: “My daddy burned the candle at both ends, but oh, what a beautiful light.”
Many of you reading this column will recall that Paul Anderson was the Babe Ruth of weightlifting. But what you might not know is that he traded personal fame to share the Gospel.
“I feel that my calling is to speak to young people and demonstrate to them that it’s not a sissy thing to be a Christian,” Paul would say in his many speeches around the world. “Yes, it’s a great thing to be an Olympic champion and called the strongest man in the world, but the greatest thrill in my life is being a Christian. Having the opportunity to stand up and do this for Jesus Christ.”
Anderson would usually perform feats of strength before each speech — he gave up to 500 speeches a year — and would get the crowd’s attention by driving a nail through a board with his thumb.
“If the strongest man in the world can’t get through one day without the power of Jesus Christ, where does that leave you?” Paul would say. “God giving his Son is the greatest thing that ever happened in the universe. He lives in my heart and it is the greatest thing in my life and I want to share it.”
Paul Anderson truly was a mighty man in many ways.
