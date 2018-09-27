In the fall of 2009, a few months before I began covering sports for the Courier, the Woodland Park High School boys’ cross country team competed at the state meet in Fort Collins.
Led by Shawn Dubbs’ fourth-place finish, the Panthers finished 11th in Class 4A — just 19 points out of seventh — in what was a very memorable fall.
That also happened to be the last time a Woodland Park boys’ team ran in the state meet. But the drought could be over if this year’s squad continues to progress.
“Cross country runners are just very thankful that while we’re agonizing, we can rely on each other,” said Woodland Park senior Joshua Higgins, who has consistently finished in the top two on the team this season. “We also benefit from each other’s success, so we have reason to root for each other.”
The only path to the state meet — for all teams — is by qualifying at regionals. Woodland Park will compete in the 3A Region 2 meet Oct. 18 in Alamosa. The top four teams advance to the state meet. Sounds simple enough, right?
The issue facing the Panthers is that three of the state’s top five 3A teams will also be running in that regional; The Classical Academy, Alamosa and Salida.
“We’re seeded fourth going into that meet,” Woodland Park coach Mike Schoudel said.
The Panthers are a close-knit team. Three of their top five runners are seniors; Higgins, Cam Howard and Justin Harrell. Rounding out the top runners are sophomore Andrew Graber and freshman Aidan Johnson.
“Leadership is a big thing that we focus on, as well as being a family,” Schoudel said.
Graber believes the future is now for he and his teammates.
“It would be disappointing if we didn’t make it this year because we have a bunch of young runners and it may take a while for us to get back to this point,” said Graber, who ran a personal best of 18 minutes, 49 seconds last month at Monument Valley Park during the Coronado Classic.
The Woodland Park girls’ team is not nearly as strong this season as in year’s past. Only three girls are qualified to run varsity based on times; sophomores Abbigail Prickett, Rebecca Godwin and Avery Waters.
“I like how connected we are,” Prickett said. “We have some ups and downs, but we always figure things out and lift each other up. We’re a family and I appreciate that.”
Added Godwin: “This team is special because there’s not a lot of us. In football you have these people coming together. There are just a few of us.
The state cross country meet is one of the most exciting prep athletic events of the year. Nearly 2,000 runners from all five classifications will gather Oct. 27 at the Norris-Penrose Events Center. The meet is attended by thousands more spectators, many of whom line the 5 kilometer (3.1-mile) course to get a close-up view of the action.
I stand near the finish line inside the stadium as the runners enter with loud applause. On more than one occasion I have seen some cross the finish line bloodied from taking spills on the course. Others have had tears running down their face from pushing their bodies to near exhaustion.
Both Woodland Park teams ran that course in August at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, also known as the pre-state meet.
“The hills are nasty,” Higgins said with a laugh.
Go Panthers!
