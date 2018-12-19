For several years I have been wanting to attend the Charis Bible College production of “The Heart of Christmas.” I finally made it the night of Dec. 7.
I was joined by three of my buddies — Stephen Faulkner, John Janett and Joe Hartman — for opening night in the new 3,200-seat auditorium.
Before I get into some of the details of the show, I must mention that we began our evening with an incredible meal at the Swiss Chalet. I had the New York strip steak . I recommend you do, as well, the next time you dine at the Swiss.
Now back to The Heart of Christmas — and some other important stuff that I want to address this week.
This Broadway-style show covers several time periods, among them: the birth of Jesus through his death and resurrection; Christmas 1941; Christmas 1965; Christmas 1981; and Christmas Eve 2006.
The Heart of Christmas is a musical story within a story. It centers around Ruth, a young girl who escapes World War II Nazi-occupied Europe and finds a new home and family in America. She learns about Christmas for the first time as her new grandmother reads her a book called “The Servant King,” a family-favorite passed down from generation to generation that tells the story of the three Wise Men — plus a few other enchanting characters.
The Heart of Christmas transports you through time; in 2006, Ruth’s family discovers how the simple act of receiving a gift can change their lives forever.
If you like Christmas carols, this beautiful story is the one for you. I laughed, cried, smiled and reminisced throughout the two-hour performance.
Like most of you, Christmastime is a special part of my year. But the holiday season can also be a very tough time. Many of us are reminded of the loss of loved ones, broken marriages, shattered dreams and promises unfulfilled.
This has been a particularly tough year for me. My automobile accident in February transformed my life. The crash also brought to light some disgrace in my life. Those things have severely impacted my relationship with my 24-year-old son, nearly 2-year-old granddaughter and daughter-in-law.
I deal with my pain by taking it to God and asking him to comfort me though his Holy Spirit. That infuses my dreams with life, and gradually transforms them into reality. His presence shines on my hopes and plans.
Whether this is a time of year filled with endless celebration or difficulty getting through each day, my hope is that joy fills your life. The Heart of Christmas helped drive that point home for me. And if you’ve seen it, I hope it did the same for you.
Merry Christmas!
