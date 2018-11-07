From the Sidelines: Athletics in need of culture shift at Woodland Park High School
On the walls of the Woodland Park High School gymnasium are banners signifying league championships and other athletic accomplishments.
What isn’t hanging is anything resembling a state championship.
New athletic director Joe Roskam believes a culture shift among the athletes, coaches and people in the community could lead to more success for the school down the road.
“There needs to be complete community buy-in,” he said. “We have to roll up our sleeves and say, ‘What’s it going to take to get the job done?’”
Roskam, who doubles as the school’s football coach, took over the role of AD in August. He was a former athletic director at Cripple Creek-Victor, so he understands the challenges facing a school like Woodland Park.
“We’re kind of a victim of our boundaries,” Roskam said. “We don’t have many kids coming up the hill to transfer to our school. We also have some kids who come to us from Lake George and Park County, and they may not be able to compete in sports because of transportation issues.”
In recent years, individual athletes have enjoyed a great deal of success. Thrower Hayden Erickson won a state shot put title in 2015. Last spring, high jumper Skye Ciccarelli won a state high jump championship.
This fall has been one of the better ones for Woodland Park teams. The volleyball squad had a 19-4 regular season and hosted a regional on Nov. 3. The boys’ soccer team had its first winning season since 2010. The boys’ cross country team competed at the state meet for the first time since 2009. The boys’ golf team sent three players to the state tournament for a second-consecutive year. Senior Lou Levy fired a 77 the second day of competition.
There is a great optimism among the winter sports teams. The boys’ basketball squad won 10 games last year (it’s first double-digit victory season in 10 years) and returns Ciccarelli, Joey Babin and Markus Eiselein. The hockey team returns Levy, Parker and Trace Taranto, and a slew of other lettermen and should be more competitive in its new conference. Wrestling coach Keith Sieracki believes he could have as many as eight state qualifiers, which would be a school record.
“I think kids can feel some of that positive success,” Roskam said.
Roskam understands that participating in a sport usually helps provide students with an overall healthier high school experience. But he also would like to see the commitment taken to a higher level.
“We expect excellence,” he said. “It’s no longer about just participation. You’re expected to work hard and be on your best behavior at school and when you step on the court or floor or field. It’s about expecting to win because you put in the hard work to improve yourself and your team. It’s not about the fear of losing.
Roskam said this is not the time to talk about winning state championships. Those goals will come with more success in league play.
“The goal is that every time we step on the court we’re in it,” he said.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.