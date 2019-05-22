From the Editor: Ute Pass, Teller County communities help make Colorado great
In case you didn’t know, we’re doing alright here in our little neck of the woods. Colorado was named the 10th best state by U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row, taking the No. 1 spot for economy and the No. 8 spot for infrastructure. It doesn’t take a economist or civil engineer, though, to see our state’s future is bright.
I know there are days when it doesn’t feel like we’re doing so hot. Maybe you’re frustrated at the state of our roads or the traffic on your daily commute. Perhaps you aren’t on board with legalizing recreational marijuana or decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, as Denver did this month. Maybe there’s been crime in your neighborhood or your heart is breaking at the latest teen or veteran suicide or the state of our mental health resources — or lack thereof. Those frustrations are real and valid. Praise in one arena doesn’t mean our work is done. Far from it, in fact. I know we can continue to make our neighborhoods, county and state stronger and safer.
Here’s a little secret: I think the Ute Pass and Teller County communities are a small but mighty reason our state is so great. Unbeatable scenery in our backyard, rich history, kind and generous neighbors, incredible schools, driven athletes and community leaders — I could go on, but you already know.
Just this year we’ve published stories on people, places and events that make our communities great.
In January, we highlighted the opening of and growth and changes at several businesses in Florissant, including Iron Tree restaurant, Costello Street Coffee House, Thunderbird Inn and Ace Hardware. Each of these are a testament to the ingenuity and leadership of local business owners to further develop our county’s amenities and community gathering spots.
In March, we profiled the work of the Cripple Creek Police Department dispatch team, which received re-accreditation this spring as the 212th Medical Unit of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED). Cripple Creek’s dispatch office is the smallest in the world, according to a release from the IAED. The dispatchers handle 750 calls a year, working to keep southern Teller residents safe.
This month, we followed up on the story of Woodland Park Girl Scout Bianca Bryant, 17, who has organized the opening of Woodland Park’s first dog park this summer, Golden Meadows Dog Park at Meadow Wood Sports Complex. There are so many young people in our region working hard to move our communities forward and bring fresh ideas and development to our neighborhoods.
These stories are just the tip of the iceberg. From trail building to new businesses opening, there is activity, growth and community development happening all around us in our region.
There has been quite a lot of change in our county over the past decade. Change is hard — new faces can mean more competition and congestion — but one thing I’m sure of, I have great hope for our communities’ futures. I have met far too many folks who care deeply about the life and legacy the Ute Pass and Teller County areas represent to let it simply die out, or even fade into the background. Call me an optimist, but I believe growth and welcoming new neighbors and ideas can absolutely coexist with the people, places, history and institutions that have called this place home for generations. And in the end, we all have something to offer each other. Let’s keep that door open to possibilities and see just how great it can make our communities, region and the state of Colorado.
Hannah Maginot has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.