From the Editor: Time for some good news
I’m not sure about you, but I’m in need of some good news. Local headlines in recent weeks have discouraging: shootings, traffic deaths, fires, explosions, avalanches, election angst, beloved business closings — you name it. But spring has sprung and I’ve been catching glimpses of goodness in between the harsh realities of life on planet Earth.
In this week’s Courier, reporter Pat Hill highlights the work of Woodland Park High School grad Shelly Brandt, who is part of a research unit at the University of Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand. Brandt is also conducting research in Antarctica, and is writing a doctoral thesis on coastal marine sediments. I hear of so many local young people from Teller County who go on to do amazing things, from athletes to scholars, musicians and physicians. I love when we can feature their work to make the world a brighter place in the Courier.
In case you missed it last week, Pat also reported on the work of the dispatchers at the Cripple Creek Police Department. This year, the dispatchers achieved re-accreditation as the 212th Medical Unit of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED). According to the IAED Cripple Creek’s dispatch office is the smallest in the world, and its dispatchers handle 750 calls a year. That’s quite impressive, and we should be proud to have such quality, hard-working professionals in our county!
The arts are being celebrated in a big way in our region, with the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region announcing its Peak Arts Prize winners for the year. Three winners were chosen from 33 applicants to receive a portion of the $15,000 total awarded.
The Unsteady Hand, an artists collective for those with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers, was chosen as the winning Small Arts Organization to grow its Creativity Labs and annual art show. Thom Phelps was the winning Individual Artist for his “Farewell to Bees” project, a steel sculpture of a large dead bee that will be the centerpiece of an exhibit about bee extinction.
Good things are happening across our state, too.
A recent threat to strike — which would have been the first in 23 years — was averted when King Soopers and most of its employees’ union reached a tentative agreement. Though Woodland Park’s City Market is not a unionized store and therefore not affected, I was still glad to hear this situation was resolved without Colorado residents needing to go on strike.
The grocery chain negotiated over the course of a weekend with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 to reach the agreement. King Soopers spokesman Adam Williamson said in an email statement, “This is good news for our associates, customers and communities.” It is indeed. I am thankful one of our favorite local grocery spots is reaching across the aisle to hear its employees and work with them to ensure better pay, benefits and service for Colorado communities.
Though the recent snowstorms presented major challenges for many in our region, it has proved beneficial in the area of dramatically reducing Colorado’s drought conditions, for which we can all be grateful.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report, which was released March 21, only about 46 percent of Colorado is now listed in some kind of drought status, down from 83 percent just the week prior. According to a March 23 Gazette article: “The report’s analysis of weekly drought conditions throughout the United States says there are no more extreme or exceptional drought conditions in the state following a dry 2018 winter and summer.” Whew! What a relief for our county and state, which has lived in constant threat of wildfires for the past handful of summers. I’m looking more forward to our warmer months than I have in quite a while.
What news has you on an upswing this week? Let me know at hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Hannah Maginot has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.