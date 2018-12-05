From the Editor: Support the legacy of the Pikes Peak Courier
I’m curious, how many places can you be at once? Unfortunately, I’m pretty much limited to one place at a time. But I have an incredible team of reporters, designers and editors who help me feel like I get to be in 50 spots all at once.
This newspaper you’re holding in your hand or reading on your computer or mobile device is truly a labor of love, one that takes quite a bit of coordination, planning and communication to carefully craft each week.
We exist to bring the news to your home each Wednesday, so you can keep up-to-date on all the most important issues and events in your community — which means you’ll know how to vote, where to show up and when to sound impressive at a holiday party this season.
In any given issue of the Courier, you’ll find:
• Coverage of city councils, boards of trustees and planning commissions meetings, from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek;
• profiles on Teller County political leaders;
• coverage of Woodland Park and Cripple Creek school district events;
• sports previews and coverage of local games and meets, along with profiles of local prep athletes;
• opinion columns from community members on topics ranging from wildlife to history;
• feature stories on Teller County residents making a difference in their spheres;
• weekly crime reports of suspicious activity and break-ins in your community;
• upcoming community events, from craft fairs to local musicals, volunteer opportunities and classes;
• letters to the editor submitted by readers like you;
• previews of senior events and activities;
• local business profiles;
• photos featuring community events, athletes, businesses and nonprofits.
Not to mention the classifieds and advertising that let you know where to find all the best deals around town and which businesses to support each week. We are proud to partner with reputable and hard-working Teller County businesses in moving us all forward.
This year, I’m also proud to say we’ve built a new website where you can share news at pikespeakcourier.com.
If you enjoy and appreciate this kind of support from your community newspaper, we bring you an opportunity to show your support in return. To join the Pikes Peak Courier contribution program, visit pikespeaknewspapers.com/support-us. Or, check the mail-in option on page 16 of this issue. Contribute $10, $25, $50 or whatever makes sense for you in support of community journalism.
The Courier has been bringing you Teller County news for more than half a century. Each week I’m reminded of the significance of what we do, working to ensure we do our part as the area’s newspaper of record.
Local news is alive and well; we want to make sure it stays that way. Your contribution to the legacy of the Courier will help ensure its future, for generations to come. Thank you for your support.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.