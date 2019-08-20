The latest teen addiction, vaping, has been linked to lung disease. In teenagers.
On Friday the Associated Press reported on a Texas teen diagnosed and hospitalized with lung disease after vaping. He’s not alone.
“As many as 50 people in at least six states have experienced breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products,” the article states. “No deaths have been reported.”
Yet.
For those unfamiliar with vaping, it’s “the act of inhaling and exhaling the vapor produced by the heated nicotine liquid (often called ‘juice’) of an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette or e-cig), vape pen, or personal vaporizer. It’s also commonly called JUULing (pronounced jewel-ing),” states an article “Teen Vaping: What You Need to Know” on the Child Mind Institute website.
The popular vape device JUUL, which resembles a flash drive (and can be charged via USB port), is popular among teenagers. It’s illegal to buy it in stores if you’re under 18, but also is quite easy to get online.
While thinking about this column I asked my 19-year-old niece, a college sophomore, what the draw is. She said kids think it looks cool, and they think it’s “better for you” than smoking cigarettes. She said “everybody” at least tried vaping once in her Douglas County high school.
“I remember once when I was a senior (in high school), they had someone come in and talk to us about it. He asked the class who hadn’t tried JUULing. No one raised their hands,” she said. “He told us that was what he expected to see, as 95 percent of high school seniors have done it.”
The JUUL products come in kid-friendly flavors like creme, fruit, cucumber and mango. Kids like the taste — and the cool factor. E-cigs have that high-tech look and feel, and are mistakenly thought to be less dangerous than regular cigarettes.
Contrary to popular belief, JUULing isn’t “less bad” than smoking tobacco. In fact, JUULing/vaping/smoking e-cigs packs a high nicotine punch. And nicotine is highly addictive. One JUUL e-liquid pod is the equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes.
JUUL has maintained that its products are intended for adults, not kids, and has recently pulled some of its fruitier flavors from the shelves.
“E-cigarettes are now the most frequently used tobacco product among adolescents — some 2.1 million middle and high school students were e-cigarette users in 2017 — far surpassing traditional combustible cigarettes,” states the CMI article.
Colorado has the highest teen e-cigarette use in the nation. Teens who use e-cigarettes are four times more likely to become cigarette smokers.
Aren’t we supposed to be a healthy, outdoorsy state?
Vaping isn’t an innocuous fad. And it’s unknown the extent of health problems it may cause. That’s not an experiment you want your kid to be a part of.
A July 30 Colorado Public Radio article states “an estimated 27,000 Colorado high schoolers report vaping more than 10 days a month. The state has few programs, shrinking resources and little research available to help them stop.”
El Paso County has one of the highest rates of teen e-cigarette use in Colorado, with over 44% of students reporting having used a vaping device, according to the 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey. Only half of the kids surveyed said they thought vaping was risky, while 87% said smoking (tobacco) is.
More than 25% of children surveyed reported having smoked cigarettes, e-vapor products or used other tobacco products on one or more of the past 30 days.
Schools have had to institute “no vaping” on campus policies, in addition to traditional “no tobacco” rules. But schools can only do so much.
How can parents discourage their teens from using e-cigs?
The Healthy Kids survey said children who have clear family rules are 39% less likely to vape, and kids who participate in extracurriculars, such as sports, are 12% less likely. Learn more at healthykidscolo.org
Additionally, governing bodies can make the products harder for kids — or adults – to get.
In July, Aspen City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco within city limits. The council also raised the minimum age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21 and, with a public vote, significantly increased taxes on tobacco. Similar anti-tobacco measures are being considered in other Colorado cities.
“The bad news is we lead the nation in youth use rates. The good news is that we know what to do. We just need to ensure the political will exists to take bold steps to reverse this trend,” said Jodi Radke, regional director of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, to Colorado Public Radio last week.
Vaping is a national epidemic, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, MD, said in December.
“Now is the time to take action. We need to protect our young people from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes,” Jerome said.
With this month being the start of school for many, now is the time to talk to your kids about vaping — and to talk your kids OUT of vaping.
