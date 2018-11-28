From the Editor: One year with the Courier
One year ago, I gladly stepped into the editorship of the Pikes Peak Courier, and it’s been quite the adventure since.
From board meetings to nonprofit fundraisers, I’ve had the privilege to meet many of you throughout the county. Some of you have even generously offered me tours of your towns, neighborhoods, businesses and schools, inviting me to understand what motivates you to serve in our community.
I have been incredibly thankful for reporters Pat Hill and Danny Summers and advertising sales executive Anita Riggle, for sharing their insight and experience with me as I learn the ropes, not to mention our diligent crew of freelance reporters, especially Norma Engelberg, Sonja Oliver, Justice Burnaugh and Melissa Stewart.
I certainly can’t forget our dedicated columnists: Cord Prettyman, Philip Mella, Joe LaFleur, Michelle Petrazzoulo, Mel McFarland, Steve Woolf, Tim Kroening, and Suzanne Core. Many of these folks give their time and expertise regularly to ensure you have quality op/ed content to read each week.
What a year its been: we launched the Best of Teller campaign and magazine, the brainchild of sales manager Traci Conrad; we built a new website chock full of great content at pikespeakcourier.com; and published a fresh issue of the Teller County Guide in the spring. We kept you informed throughout the 2018 midterm election season and have followed a number of important stories this year, including development in downtown Woodland Park and the inner workings of the mine near Cripple Creek and Victor.
Here’s to another year covering Ute Pass and Teller County — and the people and places that make this corner of the Rocky Mountains home! Thanks for reading each week.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.