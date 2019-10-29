It’s been about a month since I “cut cable” and I don’t really miss it.
The catalyst was when my monthly bill for WiFi plus television at home topped $155. I was paying for a whole lot of channels I never watched in an internet/cable bundle. I chatted with a Comcast representative (in person, which I highly recommend over the dreaded phone call), who did offer a slightly lower rate if I cut back on some channels. But I decided I’d rather go without so I could budget that money elsewhere.
I still need WiFi at home (or at least I think I can’t live without it), so I kept that. But cutting cable dropped my Comcast bill by about $100 a month.
Full disclosure: I was once a copy editor for TV Guide magazine, where TV consumption was a prerequisite, so this is uncharted territory.
And I’m not a total barbarian. I do have an Amazon Prime subscription (free shipping on dog food, etc.) that comes with Prime Video, and I also have Netflix. So far I haven’t gotten the thingy that will allow me to watch those streaming services on my now-dark television set. If I really feel like watching something, I do so on my laptop.
Recently adopting my German shepherd mix pup, Lola, was part of my decision to go without. She “makes” me go to bed pretty early, and gets me up early, so my TV-watching window shrunk considerably when I brought her home. (She starts giving me “the eye” around 9 p.m.)
My new windfall of $1,200 a year can be put toward ... dog treats, visits to Wag N’ Wash, obedience classes. And, most importantly, not going into debt over holiday spending.
It was freeing in other ways, too. The first thing I did after dropping cable was rearrange my living room furniture into a more conversational design. No longer am I subject to facing my sofa toward the one wall that has the cable hookup.
Suddenly, I have more “free” time in my day. Here’s a statistic I’ll borrow from Gazette pop-culture guru Terry Terrones in his September column “The amount of time Americans (and Coloradans) spend each day consuming media will shock you”:
He wrote, “According to Nielsen data from the first quarter of 2019, U.S. adults spend an average of 11 hours, 27 minutes per day interacting with media across TV, TV-connected devices, radio, computers, smartphones and tablets. That average is up 21 minutes from the first quarter of 2018. Nearly 4 1/2 hours of that time is spent watching live or recorded TV.”
I’ve re-committed to fiction reading, something I’d previously lament to friends that I “just don’t have time for.” Earlier this month I actually finished a book (a physical, ink-on-paper book) in a week’s time during the after-work/before bed hours I used to spend watching cable.
Also, I’m not mindlessly eating meals while watching TV anymore (bad, bad habit). I actually use my dining room table for more than storage these days.
It takes a while to establish new habits, and it’s only been a month since I cut cable, so the jury’s still out.
A downside: I couldn’t watch (at home) my “home team” Penn State beat Michigan earlier this month on ABC.
On the plus side, I did get an adjusted cable bill in the negative numbers. Comcast owes me money, at least for the current bill. That feels pretty good.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.