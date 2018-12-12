From the Editor: It's the most wonderful time of year — Empty Stocking Fund season!
If you checked out our Holiday Guide in the Nov. 21 issue, you saw there are some exciting things going on with the 35th annual Gazette-El Pomar Foundation EmptyStocking Fund!
In addition to introducing a refreshed logo and website, along with new events and partnerships, this year’s campaign welcomes Gazette Charities’ first-ever Executive Director Deb Mahan. Deb brings a wonderful energy and lots of exciting ideas to the campaign, with the goal to help grow the EmptyStocking Fund so it can continue to serve local families in need for many years to come.
The campaign started in 1984 when employees at The Gazette asked the community for help to literally fill the stockings of families in need. About $45,000 in donations later, they realized they were onto something, and the EmptyStocking Fund was born. The campaign has since raised $20 million, in partnership with the El Pomar and Bruni foundations, to serve those in most need in the Pikes Peak region. The campaign distributes the funds raised each year to 20 local health-and-human service organizations, including Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado and Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.
I love participating in this campaign each holiday season by attending events, volunteering time to help get the word out and donating money in support of these 20 wonderful agencies.
There are four ways to give to the EmptyStocking Fund, which kicked off on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Jan. 18:
• Visit fillanemptystocking.com/donate to make a secure online donation with a credit or debit card.
• Mail a check made payable to Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 910942, Denver, CO 80291-0942.
• Call 476-1673 to make a stock or credit card donation over the phone.
• Visit the EmptyStocking Fund crew at any of their 25 events this season, including movie nights at The Broadmoor, concerts, a treasure hunt, a bowling tournament, trivia events, Colorado College hockey games and more! Visit emptystockingfund.org/events for a complete schedule of events.
This year’s campaign is also introducing new ways to give. The Pikes Peak Community Foundation is providing the option to gift appreciated securities and Individual Retirement Account (IRA) assets that qualify as a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) to support the 2018-19 holiday campaign.
Gifts of publicly traded securities are one of the most tax-efficient ways to give. Donate shares of low-basis, highly appreciated stock or mutual funds to the EmptyStocking Gift Fund at Pikes Peak Community Foundation to rebalance your portfolio and reset any capital gains earned on stocks. If you want to keep the security you donate in your personal portfolio, you can re-purchase the same security at the new, higher basis and reduce future capital gains.
QCDs allow you to donate a portion of your Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) and to take the distribution 100 percent income tax free. This distribution will not qualify for a charitable deduction, but a QCD is usually more tax-wise than a charitable deduction.
To gift appreciated securities or IRA assets that qualify as a QCD, contact CPA Leslie Sabin at lsabin@ppcf.org or 445-0603.
Can’t give financially? Show up at an event, invite your friends and family and share your fun on social media using the tag #sparkthegivingspirit to encourage those in your circles to be a part of giving back this season — and all year long.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.