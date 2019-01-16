From the Editor: Hoping for snow while casting Best of votes
I don’t know about you, but these days I’m looking around wondering where all of our snow is hiding? After last year’s bleak winter, dry spring and fire-filled summer, I’m desperately hoping for endless days of snow dumping from the clouds over our peaks. We were off to a solid start there for a bit, and I’m hoping for more.
Bring on the inches — feet even! Let’s have flurries, drifts, blizzards. I don’t care if it makes driving a bit more treacherous or ruins a pair of my boots, or even chips at the paint on my car, I’ll gladly accept those consequences if it means our land is well nourished and keeps natural disasters at bay next summer.
There are so many reasons to love a good snowfall. It helps make the ski slopes memorable (I’ve already forgotten ski season 2017-18) and whose childhood is complete without a solid few weeks each year building snowmen and chucking snowballs? Not to mention the blanket of soft, white powder cooks up a feast for the senses as we drive, hike and run our usual routes. Everything turns to magic for a few hours when the raindrops freeze and turn to unique flakes that coat the bare branches and ground all around us; only a true Scrooge can “Bah, humbug” that!
If we do get a good dumping, please remember to take a few photos in your neck of the woods and send them my way. I’d love to share them with your fellow readers via our weekly Through the Lens photo pages.
Regardless if it snows this winter, one annual tradition is sure to delight us all, as it has for a quarter century. If you haven’t already, be sure to vote in The Gazette’s 2019 Best of the Springs. This is the contest’s 25th year, and word on the street is they’re doing it up big this year.
According to a Jan. 7 Gazette article, in April, The Gazette will throw a grand “silver anniversary” party to reveal the results and launch the Best of the Springs magazine.
The voting period runs through Feb. 19, and this year’s campaign features 299 categories under six main themes: Arts & Entertainment, City Life & Recreation, Family & Health, Food & Drink, Services & Professionals and Shopping. These categories include top nominations, which were chosen by community members.
Visit thebestofthesprings.com to cast your votes — and remember, this is for people, places and events throughout the entire Pikes Peak region, not just Colorado Springs. A friendly reminder to also keep an eye out for the second annual Best of Teller campaign this year — we’ll be sure to let you know when, where and how to vote this spring for your Ute Pass/Teller County favorites!
I went through and did all my Best of the Springs voting last week, and it did take a while, but I was able to save my progress and stretch the task out over a few days. I appreciated having the chance to do something small, but powerful, for the businesses, people and entities that make my life more full each day. Take the time to support your favorite local restaurants, actors, nonprofits, wedding venues, boutiques and more — they deserve recognition and appreciation for the work they do each day.
Speaking of, thanks to each of you for checking out our new website lately! Since launching our updated site last fall, one thing has been clear: our readers love prep sports updates. And we are happy to continue bringing you updates, coverage and profiles all season long.
Our reporters have some great stories lined up for the remainder of the winter season and will soon start pulling together spring season features, so be sure to send me your story ideas and photos. We follow up on every lead you send in, and many of the stories you see each week were made possible by a community member first reaching out with an idea.
There is an incredible community of local student-athletes, parents, coaches, school administrators, businesses and more who work tirelessly to support local teams. It’s an honor for us to get to share their stories with you each week. Check back in for more as we jump headfirst into the 2019 seasons!
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.