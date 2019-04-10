From the Editor: Get your votes in for Best of Teller 2019
Last year we launched the annual Best of Teller contest, magazine and party — and were truly delighted at the results. Not only did you all vote, read and show up to celebrate, but I’ve received questions, comments and notes of anticipation for this year’s Best of Teller since! And now, it’s here.
Best of Teller 2019 is just around the corner, and we need your help to make this year’s bigger and better than last year’s. The magazine will publish on June 26, with a party to celebrate its release the evening before, June 25, at Shining Mountain Golf Course in Woodland Park. Stay tuned for details — we’d love to have you join us to celebrate the second annual Best of Teller with local food, friends and entertainment.
But before we can build a magazine or plan a party, we need you. Step No. 1 — vote!
Voting is open through May 1, and readers can vote once a day, which means your support for your favorite local business, artist or venue doesn’t have to stop at one mouse click. Hop over to bestofteller.com daily this month to drop more votes.
There are four main categories: arts, entertainment and recreation; dining; shopping; and everyday life. Each category is home to a -number of subcategories — from best museum to best deli — in which you can vote for your favorites. Each subcategory featured on the site is populated with winners from last year’s contest and those readers have submitted votes for this year. You can either vote for one of these or write in your favorite.
Vote for yourself, your business, your friends, neighbors, acquaintances and everyone in between! This is a great opportunity to give a shout out to all those hard-working, creative, dedicated individuals, businesses and organizations in our communities that make Teller County such a great place to live, work and play.
If you don’t see a category you think should be included next year, please shoot me a note at hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Voting has been open for one week, and we’ve already been pleasantly surprised at how many of you have submitted your votes in a number of categories! The past year has certainly been one of growth in Teller County, with new businesses popping up each month, and this growth is evident in your voting. I love seeing new spots earn some recognition for their efforts to do business in the area, along with the tried-and-true classics we all appreciate.
We have much to be proud of, from our locally-owned restaurants to our beautiful trails, it’s time we show them some love and vote for the people, places and events that deserve to be called the Best of Teller in 2019!
Hannah Maginot has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.