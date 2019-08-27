I’m going on three months as editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers and my “honeymoon” with The Courier is ongoing. I’m thoroughly enjoying getting to know Teller County and its stakeholders, slowly and deliberately.
My goal is to get to know all of our columnists face-to-face, and not just by fervent email exchange. Recently I had the opportunity to spend some time getting to know Cord Prettyman, Philip Mella, Michelle Petrazzoulo, Steve Woolf and Debbie Miller, all of whom write regular columns for the Courier.
Cord Prettyman, who writes the “Fit and Healthy” column, which runs every other week, is as engaging and enthusiastic in person as he is on the page. A certified personal trainer and owner of Absolute Workout Fitness in Woodland Park, Cord writes about a variety of health and wellness topics. Like me, he’s a transplant from the East. He hails from Delaware and is a Fighting Blue Hen (University of Delaware alum). But Cord has been a Teller County resident for more than 20 years. He introduced me to the Swiss Chalet, for which I am very grateful.
Philip Mella, who pens the weekly column “The Road Not Taken,” is originally from Chicago’s North Shore but has called Woodland Park home for many years. I told Phil within minutes of meeting him that without his columns, we’d have no letters to the editor in the Courier. But, as you can see by the letters in today’s paper (and the overflow online), we have no shortage. Perhaps the only reason you picked up the Courier today was to see what he was up to. Phil writes thought-provoking columns and enjoys referencing historical and political trends. He narrowly lost a bid to become Woodland Park’s mayor to Neil Levy in 2015, and now has his eyes cast on a higher office (see Pat Hill’s related story in these pages). Phil introduced me to the Woodland Park Starbucks, where we had a nice conversation. I didn’t even need to write a rebuttal!
Michelle Petrazzoulo, director of the Woodland Park Library, has the coveted job of overseeing the gorgeous facility at 218 E. Midland Ave. Author of the monthly “At the Library” column, she’s also an easterner, having grown up in the Niagara Falls area of New York. Like me, she’s been in the Pikes Peak region for four years and is enjoying the lack of humidity and abundance of hiking trails, among other fine attributes. Michelle gave me a tour of the wonderful community space that is the library, after which I can still picture the expansive Pikes Peak view from the third-story quiet room, with its fireplace and must-see antler chandelier. I’d like to go back there someday soon and curl up in one of the easy chairs with a good novel.
Steve Woolf, superintendent of Woodland Park School District, writes the monthly “Elevate Your Education” column sharing news and views from the district. Steve, along with Stacy Schubloom, PR/communication/grant writing specialist for WPSD, took some time out just before the school year started to say hello in person and introduce me to Cafe Leo. I learned that Steve is a practiced public speaker and genuinely funny guy. And I discovered that Stacy started out her professional career as a reporter for the Courier! I also was quite happy to meet Steve’s dog, a handsome fellow named Benjamin, who works as a service dog in the school district. They are soon going to set me up with tours of the WPSD schools.
Debbie Miller, president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, writes a monthly column about business topics such as minimum wage, employee retention and the upcoming census. An Illinois native, Debbie and her husband made the move to Woodland Park years ago and love it. She’s an amazing ambassador for Woodland Park and its businesses. My meeting with Debbie was my first visit to the Woodland Park Visitor Center, which is a warm, welcoming and information-filled place. I also had the good fortune of meeting Scott Leas, the chamber’s executive assistant and member director.
I’m the new kid on the block and am trying to get to know all dozen or more Courier columnists (and myriad Woodland Park businesses) in three dimensions, not just here in these pages/on this screen. Perhaps you’d like to greet them in person, too?
The Courier staff is hosting a Meet and Greet at the Courier office in Woodland Park next month and we hope that you’ll join us for coffee and conversation. Stop by between 9 and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and say hello. The Courier office is at 1200 E. Highway 24 (80863), just steps away from Discover Goodwill and Walgreens.
My “coming out” party for the Courier was unofficially at the Best of Teller magazine release party June 26 at Shining Mountain Golf Club. There were a couple hundred folks at the free celebration, but I didn’t get a chance to talk to everyone who was there. I’m sure there were a lot of readers who didn’t make it there who may want to meet me or reporter Pat Hill or columnist Cord Prettyman or editorial assistant Breeanna Jent (and more!) in person. We have no formal agenda other than making new acquaintances.
See you there.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June. Contact Michelle with letters to the editor, guest columns or story ideas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.