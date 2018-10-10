From the Editor: Focusing on voters' voices
By Hannah Blick
I’m keeping things short this week — your voices matter most as we move into the homestretch leading up to this election. I hope you’ll check out the letters to the editor on page 5, and stay tuned for more letters and election updates next week.
If you still would like to submit a letter to the editor before the Nov. 6 midterm election, please send them in by noon Tuesday. And remember, you can find all election information at sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections.
If you don’t have a letter to submit, but still want to shoot me a note with a story idea or photo, please do. I still haven’t figured out yet what I’ll be for Halloween this year, so I’m also taking any and all suggestions, if you have them. I’m hoping you’ll send us some photos from your fall and Halloween activities this month! The pumpkin patches and haunted houses are open and going strong — not to mention we’ve had a clearly autumnal (and even wintry!) shift in weather. I’ve appreciated the cool days and am ready for whatever this fall and winter want to throw our way.
In other news, this week’s paper was put together by our new page designer, Warner Strausbaugh. Warner graduated from Oregon State University and has worked at newspapers in Oregon, Arizona and Colorado. He has experience in reporting, editing and design, and we’re thrilled to have him on our team! You might notice Warner has been updating our pages, and I think it’s really giving the paper a fresh look. Drop him a line at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com and welcome him to the Courier.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.