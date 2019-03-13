From the Editor: Falling in love with Colorado — again
A reminder: we live in a truly incredible state. And I’m only reminding you because I was reminded of this last week, and it was truly refreshing.
It’s not that I had forgotten how lovely Colorado is; I just think I had gotten a bit caught up in some tunnel vision — an effect the daily grind can often have on our appreciation for the life happening around us. But as I spent five days out of my neighborhood driving through the mountains, marveling at the sublime beauty of each rugged, snow-capped peak and perilous, twisting turn, I was reminded all over again why we love this Rocky Mountain state we call home.
Along the way, I skied a few peaks, including Vail and Beaver Creek, which was a new one for me. (Let’s be honest, I went for the cookies.) I hiked the steep, snow-covered trail up to Hanging Lake (thank goodness for traction devices!) and took in the stunning views only frozen waterfalls and icy cliff faces can afford. I passed through towns like Frisco, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction — at each stop feeling a connection with others in our state who value a life full of beauty and adventure.
I wined and dined, splurging on flights at local breweries, interesting appetizers and delicious dinners out, from casual pizza to fancy filet mignon. I felt like Anthony Bourdain, rediscovering for myself all the wonder and delight I’ve always experienced in our backyard.
I eventually made my way to one of the best-kept secrets (in my opinion) in Colorado: Gateway Canyons Resort and Spa in Gateway, Colo., just miles from the Utah state line. Surrounded by white peaks and red-dirt palisades, this heavenly spot is a true blend of mountains and desert, making for a lovely backdrop to a refreshing few days hiking, soaking and enjoying the outdoors.
This trip was full of lovely people, as well. Each place I went, from hostesses to store clerks, fellow hikers and skiers, every person seemed rich in character and proud of their position in our world — and happy to share it. I felt welcomed, respected and treated to a truly wonderful time making new friends along the way. I met folks from New Zealand, Canada, Idaho and Cascade, all converging on our state to experience its wonder. Not once did I feel rejected, and I came across what I could intuit to be few lonely, angry people, which can be rare. Just something about that mountain air, I suppose. And each of them were delighted to learn about southern Colorado and the Pikes Peak region. Many of them had been and others had questions about our part of the state. I encouraged them to check us out, knowing we have quite a bit of our own beauty and adventure to offer each guest.
Not 12 hours after I’d gotten home via I-70, avalanches hurdled down mountainsides, launching themselves at vehicles traversing Summit County, shutting down the infamous interstate in both directions for several days as crews worked to clean up the damage. On my own drive I had swerved to narrowly avoid a 200-300-pound boulder that had clearly just rolled down into the left-hand, east-bound lane near Glenwood Springs. (One call to CDOT and not five minutes later there was an emergency vehicle headed to the spot to take care of it — impressive!) Living in the mountains does not always guarantee the safest, most harmonious existence, but I’d say it’s worth the risk to get to call this place home.
I’m thankful to be back home in my corner of Colorado, with my people, my trails, my house and watering holes, but I’m thankful for the refreshing time I had falling in love with our state all over again.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of Teller County. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.