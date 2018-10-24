From the Editor: Debating Colorado issues in Pikes Peak's backyard
This month, I attended The State Debate at the Penrose House in Colorado Springs: a political debate between statewide candidates right here in our region.
The Gazette, Colorado Politics and KOAA News5 hosted the event in what was an impressive example of how media can join together to bring readers and viewers a quality election education experience.
I also want to give huge kudos to moderator KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk and panelists Elizabeth Watts, a KOAA News5 anchor, and Joey Bunch, the senior political reporter for Colorado Politics. This was a tough job, but these three left no stone unturned as they posed questions, managed the candidates’ timing and responses and followed up when necessary with clarifying statements and questions. Their thoughtfulness and tact kept the evening within the realm of respectful and productive.
Republican candidate Walker Stapleton and Democrat candidate Jared Polis went head-to-head on issues ranging from transportation funding to abortion and reproductive rights. In between, they discussed plans for managing energy resources, health care and of course, increasing debt, across the state
I listened intently — along with several hundred other local voters and members of the media — as candidates debated their platforms. I was impressed by the turnout and can only say it’s a testament to the intentionality of local voters. I was grateful to see residents of all ages gathered under a tent covering the Garden Pavilion at the Penrose House.
I sat next to a local reader who recognized me via the nametag I was wearing on my jacket. I was delighted to chat with her for a few minutes about this election season and the newspaper’s coverage of the candidates and issues. She diligently scribbled notes on a piece of paper throughout the evening, which no doubt she’ll be referencing when she heads to the ballot box. It’s citizens like this —those who go out of their way to be informed and engaged — who give me great hope in the future of our community.
If you weren’t able to attend, but still want to hear what the candidates have to say to local voters, watch the full debate at thestatedebate.com. Either way, please make the time to be informed this election season. There are a number of extremely important issues at hand, and now is the time to decide where you stand and how you want to vote.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of the Tri-Lakes area. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.