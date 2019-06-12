By MICHELLE KARAS
“Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.”
~ Mary Oliver (1935- 2019), American Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, author
I took the “easy way out” in college and majored in journalism. Writing has always come easily to me, more so as a reporter than a columnist. I’d much rather write about you than me.
Nonetheless, here I am writing about myself because I’d like you to get to know me, and I want to know you. I’m new to my role as editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers and the communities that comprise the readership of the Cheyenne Edition, Woodmen Edition, The Tribune and Pikes Peak Courier.
I look forward to getting acquainted with you — what you’re passionate about, what troubles you, the organizations you support and the businesses you own.
Monument is the town in Colorado I’ve known the longest; I started visiting in the 1990s when my sister and her family moved there from the Boulder area. I spent a lot of vacations and holidays on the Front Range from that time forward. I’ve witnessed how much the Tri-Lakes area has grown in the last three decades. It’s staggering to see how much Monument has boomed.
During Thanksgiving week 2014, while I was visiting from Vermont, I spent a day shopping with my sister in Colorado Springs. It was a 70-degree November day, not a cloud in the sky, and it was so warm and sunny we chose to eat lunch al fresco, on a downtown restaurant’s patio. She said, “Wouldn’t you like this to be your view every day?” As I looked out at snow-capped Pikes Peak, my answer was “Yes!”
Serendipitously, along came a job opening at The Gazette. The editor took a chance on me and, long story short, I’ve been a Pikes Peak region resident since June 2015, working in reporting and editing roles for the Gazette. You may recognize my name from music or gardening features, or as editor of Best of the Springs magazine. Prior to moving here I was editor of a couple of daily newspapers in southern Vermont and, before that, I worked for many years as a business editor for a Philadelphia-area daily.
Journalism has been my calling for the past 20-plus years. More specifically, community journalism. That means there is no story too small, no school board meeting or new business opening unremarkable. Everyone has a story, and here in these pages, we try to do those stories justice.
I’m excited to join this community and to help to bring the news to you every week via the Editions, Tribune and Courier. As former Pikes Peak Newspaper Editor Hannah Maginot did, I’d like to visit with you here on the “Voices” pages each week. I plan to write a mix of editorials (from the papers’ perspective) and columns (sharing my outlook and observations).
Whether you have a concern, simply would like to say “Hello” or would like to suggest a column idea for me or a story idea for any of the publications I represent, feel free to reach out to me (719-476-1618, michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers, @MichelleKarasCO).
I look forward to hearing from you and learning about you. And telling about it.
Michelle Karas is an East Coast transplant who has called the Pikes Peak region home for four years. Previously a features writer and Best of the Springs editor for The Gazette, she became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June 2019. Contact Michelle with letters to the editor, guest columns or story ideas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.