This is my public shoutout to all who joined us at second-annual Best of Teller magazine-reveal party at the lovely Shining Mountain Golf Course in Woodland Park on June 25. (What a beautiful place! Next time I visit, I vow to bring my clubs). It was a really entertaining evening celebrating the Pikes Peak Courier and the people and businesses in Teller County — and this year we have a LOT to celebrate.
I hope those of you who packed the event space at Shining Mountain enjoyed music by Colorado Springs folk-rock band Spur, and so many tasty samples from participating restaurants: AJ’s American Pizzeria; Fiesta Mexicana; Fusion Japan; Iron Tree Restaurant, Bakery & Brewery; Funky Town Brewery; Joanie’s Deli; Mountain View Yogurt Plus; and Shining Mountain Golf Course. Also, hopefully many of you took advantage of the free chair massages offered by students from Colorado Institute of Massage Therapy, Colorado Springs (I absolutely did! Funnily enough Spur was playing The Eagles “Take it Easy” when I took my turn) and went home sporting the blue-starred Best of Teller 2019 (temporary) tattoo.
It was just last year that the Courier launched the Best of Teller contest, magazine and party. Our readers’ delighted reactions and plentiful votes showed that we were onto something. Not only did many of you cast your votes and join us to celebrate, you did it again this year, in bigger and better fashion.
I know it’s cliche to say this year’s Best of Teller was “bigger and better,” but in this case, it’s very true.
We had more categories (99 total — 14 of them new this year) and sold 33 percent more ads this year. We also had a total of 1,986 voters (FOUR TIMES as many as last year), who collectively cast 55,929 votes. Thank you to readers for voting for your favorites. Your selections amounted to a whopping 51,000 more votes than last year!
Staff picks from Courier reporters Pat Hill, Danny Summers, Sonja Oliver and dining reviewer Micah Redfield showed off 16 of Teller County’s Hidden Gems. I know I’ll be checking out their suggestions as well as visiting the contest winners in all four categories: Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Dining; Everyday Life; and Shopping.
The magazine published in the June 26 Courier and, ICYMI, the list of winners is available online at bestofteller.com and pikespeakcourier.com.
The feedback the Best of Teller team — including magazine editor Breeanna Jent, designer Warner Strausbaugh, and advertising manager Trent Lage — has received has been overwhelmingly positive. I had the good fortune of getting my name in the magazine just a few weeks after taking this job, but these guys did all the heavy lifting!
We appreciate all of your ideas and feedback. And we’re already thinking about next year’s contest, magazine, and, of course, the party.
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
Michelle Karas is an East Coast transplant who has called the Pikes Peak region home for four years. Previously a features writer and Best of the Springs editor for The Gazette, she became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June 2019. Contact Michelle with letters to the editor, guest columns or story ideas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.