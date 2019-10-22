Erika Krabbenhoft knew what exactly to do after discovering a bat had gotten into her Divide home while she slept. (It was not to chase the bat around with a tennis racquet, like my dad used to do.)
Erika, a metallurgical specialist for the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, knows how to preserve a specimen. She donned gloves and a mask, found a plastic container and drilled air holes into it, climbed a ladder and captured the bat that had woken her up while flying by her face around 3 a.m. on Aug. 5.
“The bat was sitting in a corner of my bedroom ceiling, not moving. It was pretty docile, but it did hiss at me a little bit,” she said.
Rabies is spread primarily through a rabid animal’s bite, and bat bites can be so small as to be undetectable. Rabies can also be spread when saliva from an infected animal gets into open wounds or enters the body through the membranes of the eyes, nose or mouth.
Not knowing if the bat might have bitten her as she slept, Erika brought it — alive — to a veterinarian in Teller County, where the state health department advised her to drop it off. From there the bat was transported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in El Paso County, where it was placed in a courier’s vehicle to be transported for rabies testing at the CDHPE lab in Denver.
When Erika didn’t hear back right away about the test results, she called the health department. The state lab had never received a bat.
Eight days after the bat first embarked on its trip to Denver, it was found dead in a courier’s van, apparently having escaped the vessel it was contained in. This was during an August heatwave. By the time it was discovered, the bat had decomposed to the point it could no longer be tested for rabies.
It was then that Erika learned she needed to immediately start the costly and time-consuming process of getting treatment for rabies, which can be fatal if left untreated. There’s no waiting until symptoms appear — by that time, it’s already too late.
“I was at work when I got the news, and I had to leave work, go straight to the ER, and start the series of shots. The nurse there said it might be too late since it had already been eight days. That stressed me out,” Erika said.
That night at the ER in Woodland Park, Erika got the first series of shots: two in her upper thigh and one in her arm. The nurse warned her the injections would be “very” painful. And they were. “My mom was there with me and I gripped onto her when they gave the shots in my leg. They were pretty painful,” she said.
“These were big needles,” said Erika’s mom, Marjorie Heine. “And she had to have three or four more booster shots after that. It’s a total of eight or nine shots. But if you don’t get the rabies shots right away, if you get sick you die. This isn’t something you gamble with. If you get bitten and the bat has rabies and you don’t get those rabies shots, you die.”
Later in August a bat did test positive for rabies in Woodland Park, but in that case, there were no known human exposures.
Erika survived her ordeal, but she did get a big wallop to her wallet. Her insurance covered the bulk of the cost of the injections, which amounted to over $19,400. She also had to have her three cats inoculated. Her total out-of-pocket cost was $1,400.
She’s better safe — and alive — than sorry. But there’s a good chance Erika didn’t need treatment. The bat could’ve tested negative had it not been lost in transport.
“That bat was alive and in perfect condition when it left El Paso County. Someone screwed up, and it wasn’t Erika. The right thing to do is for the state to pay her out-of-pocket costs. It would’ve been more if she didn’t have insurance coverage,” said her mom.
Heine was outraged. She reached out to CDHPE, which initially said there was nothing they could do, she said. So she contacted local media outlets including KOAA, which did an on-air interview Sept. 9 with Erika and contacted the state health department.
“Why did my case slip through the cracks?” Erika asked. “I don’t think it’s fair that I have to pay for shots because (the state) screwed up.”
Since the KOAA investigation aired, the health department has agreed to pay for Erika’s out-of-pocket costs and the rabies vaccines her cats had to get. But she still has some resentment.
“I know mistakes happen, but this is a mistake that deals with someone’s life,” she said.
Her advice to anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation is to call and check if you don’t hear anything right away and be persistent.
With the passing of time, Erika has managed to find humor in the situation. Or, at least, her friends have. “Now everybody calls me Batgirl,” Erika said.
She added, “But after the shots, I’m rabies-free for at least two years.”
